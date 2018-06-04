Terrell Owens makes a pitch to the 49ers

Getty Images

Dez Bryant isn’t the only free-agent receiver who would like to play for the 49ers.

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens wants to return to the team that drafted him more than two decades ago. As noted by Eric Ting of sfgate.com, a congratulatory tweet from 49ers G.M. John Lynch to Owens regarding his work with the Alzheimer’s Association prompted an effort by Owens to return to action with the 49ers.

“I know Jimmy G is gonna need a big play receiver this year at some point,” Owens said. “Let’s make it happen. #StayReady #VetMin.”

Jimmy G has Pierre Garςon and Marquise Goodwin as the team’s starting receivers. Owens last played in 2010, but he hasn’t given up on his desire to return to action.

Whether Owens is on an NFL team or not, he’ll be on the cover of the Madden 19 Hall of Fame edition.