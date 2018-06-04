Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are on hand at Gillette Stadium

Getty Images

There have been assurances that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski would be on hand this week.

Now we have an official sighting.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots quarterback and tight end are at Gillette Stadium today, in advance of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

This was apparently the plan all along, but they’ve stayed away from the voluntary workouts for whatever reasons, whether contractual or otherwise.

Whatever the issues, there was never a sense either wanted to miss the mandatory work and endure the fines that come with such an absence.