Torrey Smith refers to President Trump’s statement as “so many lies”

Getty Images

Torrey Smith has become the first player from the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team to react publicly to President Trump calling off the team’s visit to the White House. Smith now plays for the Panthers.

“So many lies smh,” Smith tweeted. “Here are some facts: 1. Not many people were going to go. 2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem. 3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military.”

The President cited the national anthem as the reason for canceling the visit, with the Eagles expected to send only a small contingent. It is not yet known how many players intended to make the trip.

Smith later posted a second tweet that read: “There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish.”

Smith also recently became one of the first NFL players to respond on social media about the league’s new national anthem policy. The receiver suggested the league didn’t address the intent of Colin Kaepernick’s protest.