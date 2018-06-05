10,000 show up for Vegas Stanley Cup viewing party

Getty Images

The Raiders have to be feeling better and better about their ability to put butts in the seats in Las Vegas.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, roughly 10,000 fans showed up on Monday night for a Stanley Cup Final watch party at T-Mobile Area, site of the Golden Knights home games.

If that many will show up to watch the game on TV (when people have TVs at home), how many will show up to watch the Raiders play in person?

Folks in Vegas will be getting what could be their last chance to see the local hockey team play in person on Thursday night, when Game Five happens in Vegas. If the Golden Knights lose, they’ll be staying in Vegas for the duration of the offseason.

