30 cities under consideration for XFL franchises

The XFL has its new Commissioner, and he was Tuesday’s guest on the #PFTPM podcast.

Oliver Luck, the former West Virginia A.D. who will leave the NCAA to join the XFL, chatted for roughly 20 minutes regarding a variety of topics. The full interview appears below.

Among other things, Luck explains that 30 cities are in the running to host XFL franchises when the league returns after a 19-year hiatus. The league currently is working through the potential destinations in advance of an inaugural season, in 2020.

The XFL will return a year after the launch of the Alliance of American Football. Coincidentally, AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol will be the guest on Wednesday’s #PFTPM.

Given the looming proliferation of gambling, it’s possible that, after decades of non-NFL American pro leagues failing, not one but both the XFL and the AAF will thrive.