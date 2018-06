Getty Images

The 49ers added some depth in the secondary.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are signing former Cowboys and Steelers safety J.J. Wilcox to a one-year deal.

Wilcox, 27, was actually signed by the Buccaneers last spring, but traded to the Steelers before the start of the regular season. He’s a solid special teamer if nothing else.

The 49ers are looking at Jimmie Ward at cornerback, and have Jaquiski Tartt and Adrian Colbert working with the ones at safety at the moment.