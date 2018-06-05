Aaron Rodgers likes what he sees of Packers’ rookie cornerbacks

Getty Images

The Packers prioritized the cornerback position in this year’s draft, taking Jaire Alexander in the first round and Josh Jackson in the second. Aaron Rodgers thinks that was wise.

“They’re talented guys,” Rodgers said after practicing against them in Organized Team Activities. “They’re different players. Obviously, Jaire is extremely athletic, and Josh is more of kind of an instincts guy, but they’re talented guys. Corner is going to be a really interesting position. I think that position went from a need to a strength.”

Rodgers said that “I told them I’m coming after them,” in practice, and they responded the way he’d want to see competitors respond.

“They’re talking a lot,” Rodgers said, “so I’m going to have to dice them up once we get down to it. No, I like to see the confidence, I really do. That’s how you want your corners to play, with that swagger, that confidence. [Alexander] is a little louder than [Jackson] is, but it’s fun to look on the other side of the ball and see those guys making plays.”

Alexander and Jackson should be well-prepared by the time the season starts: They won’t face a better quarterback in a game than they face in practice.