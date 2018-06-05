At White House ceremony, some visitors knelt during the national anthem

Getty Images

President Trump canceled the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit today in his ongoing campaign against the NFL for players kneeling during the national anthem. But his effort to put on a display free of protest did not go according to plan.

At least two visitors on the White House South Lawn knelt during the playing of the national anthem at the event, which Trump said would include visitors standing for the anthem. A Swedish television crew showed one of the kneelers, who declined to discuss his protest.

Another person could be heard heckling Trump at the event.

“Stop hiding behind the armed services and the national anthem,” the heckler yelled. “Let’s hear it for the Eagles!”

In the immediate aftermath of today’s event, Trump has drawn criticism for appearing not to know the words to “God Bless America.”

Today’s event at the White House had initially been the annual visit to the White House for the Super Bowl champions, but yesterday Trump abruptly canceled the event after many Eagles players declined to attend. Trump has criticized NFL players who kneel during the anthem, although no players on the Eagles knelt last season.