Baker Mayfield on Josh Gordon: “I’ve never seen anybody like him”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played with some good players at Oklahoma, but no one like Josh Gordon.

Mayfield told Andrew Gribble of the Browns’ website that throwing to Gordon during Organized Team Activities has been a unique experience.

“I’ve never seen anybody like him,” Mayfield said.

Gordon might be the most talented wide receiver in the NFL. In 2013 he caught 87 passes for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, despite catching passes from the likes of Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden and Brian Hoyer. Unfortunately, Gordon has had multiple drug offenses and has played in just 10 games in four seasons since then.

Now Gordon is saying all the right things about being back with the Browns and firmly committed to football. Mayfield’s development as a quarterback will go much more smoothly if he has Gordon on his side.

  4. Not just Gordon, but Cleveland offense is stacked. Dont see how any of the new QBs wouldn’t have wanted to land there (cough Rosen cough). Just think about it
    -they have Todd Haley from Pittsburgh running their offense now
    -they have a good strong offensive line and they added Austin Corbett to it from the draft
    – their receiving group includes former 1st founder Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon, newly acquired Jarvis Landry and they drafted another talented but troubled player in Antonio Callaway
    – and if the QB needs a security blanket, what better way to go than last years first round tight end David Njoku
    – To top it off they added Nick Chubb in the second to tote the rock. Him and Duke Johnson should form a good duo running the ball.
    Cleveland, on paper seems like QB paradise this year

  9. Im sure Gordon is still good but I cant see him being as good after all of the lost time.

  11. Still can’t believe that Goron publically admitted that he would get drunk before his early afternoon college games. Hope he continues on the upslope, but damn that fact shook me up. Wishing him all the best as a person first!

