Baker Mayfield on Josh Gordon: “I’ve never seen anybody like him”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played with some good players at Oklahoma, but no one like Josh Gordon.

Mayfield told Andrew Gribble of the Browns’ website that throwing to Gordon during Organized Team Activities has been a unique experience.

“I’ve never seen anybody like him,” Mayfield said.

Gordon might be the most talented wide receiver in the NFL. In 2013 he caught 87 passes for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, despite catching passes from the likes of Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden and Brian Hoyer. Unfortunately, Gordon has had multiple drug offenses and has played in just 10 games in four seasons since then.

Now Gordon is saying all the right things about being back with the Browns and firmly committed to football. Mayfield’s development as a quarterback will go much more smoothly if he has Gordon on his side.