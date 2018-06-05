Bears place Zach Miller on PUP list

Getty Images

The Bears re-signed tight end Zach Miller on Monday and the contract was structured so that Miller would get some money even if he wasn’t able to return to action after last season’s severe knee injury.

On Tuesday, the Bears confirmed that Miller won’t be returning to action this season. They placed Miller on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which shuts him down for the season while he continues to work his way back from an injury that required nine operations.

Under the terms of the deal that Miller signed Monday, he’ll receive $458,000 in salary this year. He would have made $790,000 if he’d been able to play.

Miller, who entered the league as a Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2009, spent the last three seasons with the Bears. He has 146 catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns for his career.