Belichick skillfully evades OTA questions

June 5, 2018
The Patriots launched their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Coach Bill Belichick made himself available to reporters, who wanted to talk more about the non-mandatory workouts that players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had skipped.

The questions were creative, aimed at getting something more than the usual nothing that Belichick offers. He still managed to say nothing, or close to it.

Question: “Did the absence of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski slow down your progress at all? How did that affect what you’ve been trying to do?”

Answer: “The OTA system is voluntary.”

Question: “Did it affect the progress of what you’re trying to do at all? Did it have any effect at all?”

Answer: “It’s a voluntary program.”

Follow-up: “That’s not what I asked.”

Bellichick: “Well, that’s the answer.”

As it relates to Brady, Belichick eventually said that the quarterback had missed OTAs in past years.

“If you go back a few years,” Belichick said, “there was times when he wasn’t — I mean look, again, it’s a voluntary program. So that’s what it is. You’ll have to ask him about it.”

Oh, Belichick almost came close to actually saying something. But, once again, nothing. Which still says something about his overall irritation level when it comes to this topic.

  1. More will be said (reported) on what Belechick didn’t say than many newsworthy stories. I’ll bet when Bill is out of the reporters’ line of sight he has a huge smile on his face.

  2. LOL…. it’s not the topic that has his irritation level up, it’s the MEDIA’s attempt to get him to say something negative about a player or the TEAM…..now they have NOTHING again so all they can do is try and twist it to create the drama agenda it hoped to fuel….

  3. LOL

    The press will never learn.

    He is not going to verbally get in the middle of anything.

    He is on to mandatory camp. LOL

  4. ‘Oh, Belichick almost came close to actually saying something. But, once again, nothing. Which still says something about his overall irritation level when it comes to this topic.’

    He’s irritated with pretty much every topic brought up by media, excluding Bon Jovi, lacrosse, and punting. I wouldn’t say his evasiveness means he’s particularly irritated, considering he’s evasive about pretty much everything.

  7. I think the “irritation level” stems directly from the irritating media making it about them.

    Nothing more, nothing less. The arrogance of the media creating stories, lying and recycling.

  8. Skillfully? No…he just made the wannabe reporter look stupid…like everyone else that covers football 😏

  10. BB could design the next new innovative defensive scheme, and the reporters would still be spending their time trying to figure out the perfect way to ask questions about Brady and Gronk missing OTAs.

  12. “Oh, Belichick almost came close to actually saying something. But, once again, nothing. Which still says something about his overall irritation level when it comes to this topic.“

    He said nothing yet folks are still trying to put words in his mouth in place of words he didnt say. Im pretty sure any itrritation, IF there is any irritation (disdain and irritation are two different things) is based on that behavior and not on any given topuc.

  14. nizzeldizzel says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:31 pm
    BB could design the next new innovative defensive scheme, and the reporters would still be spending their time trying to figure out the perfect way to ask questions about Brady and Gronk missing OTAs.

    —————————–

    That could literally happen this year.

  15. You’d think some of these reporters would learn the art of Chess if they are going to continue to hang out with Master Bill. Belichick is the NFL Version of Sun Tzu and the media is going to have to learn how to deal with it.

  16. waldoampere says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm
    It was a legitimate question by the reporter. Didn’t seem like grand standing at all.

    2 7 Rate This

    ————————

    False.

    Brady is entering his what, 19th year? He’s missed OTAs before.

    Try again.

    The media is being told to recycle the same story over and over and over because they’ve been pumping half truths about this team for years, because it gets them revenue to do so.

    Why?

    Because moron troll NFL fans from other fanbases, feed into it. That’s why.

  17. waldoampere says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm
    It was a legitimate question by the reporter. Didn’t seem like grand standing at all.

    Waldo – it was intended to be grandstanding. All the media, who cover the Pats, know his answer before the question is even asked.

