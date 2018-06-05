Bill Belichick: I’ve always had a good relationship with Tom Brady

AP

Patriots minicamp got underway on Tuesday morning and both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are in attendance for the team’s first mandatory work of the offseason.

Both players opted not to take part in the voluntary work that’s been going on for the last couple of months, which has led to a lot of conjecture about their relationships with the team and coach Bill Belichick. Belichick didn’t offer many thoughts about those topics during a Tuesday media session, saying that only the players answer questions about their feelings and that he doesn’t have any problem with the quarterback.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Tom,” Belichick said.

Belichick was also asked if he had any concerns about the two players being “all in” for the 2018 season. He said it’s “always been that way ever since they’ve been on the team” while again directing questions about the players’ feelings to the players themselves.