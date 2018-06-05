Bill Belichick: I’ve always had a good relationship with Tom Brady

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
Patriots minicamp got underway on Tuesday morning and both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are in attendance for the team’s first mandatory work of the offseason.

Both players opted not to take part in the voluntary work that’s been going on for the last couple of months, which has led to a lot of conjecture about their relationships with the team and coach Bill Belichick. Belichick didn’t offer many thoughts about those topics during a Tuesday media session, saying that only the players answer questions about their feelings and that he doesn’t have any problem with the quarterback.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Tom,” Belichick said.

Belichick was also asked if he had any concerns about the two players being “all in” for the 2018 season. He said it’s “always been that way ever since they’ve been on the team” while again directing questions about the players’ feelings to the players themselves.

  4. “How is your relationship with Brady?”

    “Good relationship with Tom. Just thinking about the next game.”

    “An asteroid is heading towards Earth – everyone is doomed.”

    “Just thinking about the next game.”

  5. HAHAHA with Peyton out of the league i’d say that Bill and Tom are the most “all in” folks in the NFL

  7. So Kraft and BB knew they would miss OTAs… they missed OTAs… now they are at the Mini camp as they said they would be.

    Where is all the controversy?

  8. I’m starting to think that all of that other stuff was just made up to generate clicks?

  9. BB…..ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE GUY…… talks for himself & the TEAM & NOT the players…..let’s them talk for themselves & not put words in their mouths or make them have to defend something he says…..
    Alas, it won’t matter though, the MEDIA will twist & turn any comments & even lack of comments in an attempt to create some agenda driven drama that just isn’t there…..

  11. What does Chris Simms know about anything? The media has absolutely zero knowledge of specific conversations that have taken place. Nothing but conjecture. Pats will go 13-3 with another trip to the Super Bowl.

  12. Theevidencesaysotherwise says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:23 am
    Cheat buddies
    =============

    What an irony. Read the username and the message! You are contradicting yourself 🙂

  13. bullcharger says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:31 am
    So Kraft and BB knew they would miss OTAs… they missed OTAs… now they are at the Mini camp as they said they would be.

    Where is all the controversy?

    ———–

    The controversy is that fans of many teams are butt-hurt that these guys have beaten their teams like a drum for almost two decades now….and despite their annual predictions and desires, it doesn’t appear there is any end in sight….

  14. bullcharger says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:31 am
    So Kraft and BB knew they would miss OTAs… they missed OTAs… now they are at the Mini camp as they said they would be.

    Where is all the controversy?

    ———————-

    In the pockets of the trolls and cheaters, who align with the troll media to try to cheat by distracting, lying and doing whatever is possible to slow the team down.

    Only been going on for over 10 years now.

    Lies, more lies, and more myths.

  15. .
    What makes Belichick such a good coach is that he runs the misdirection better than anyone else. For example, we all know that the Patriots chest on a regular basis. However, to throw the dogs off the scent, Belichick often stops cheating in big games like Super Bowls and AFC Championship Games. These games then become certain losses. Hence, the public is lulled into a false sense of security and he lives to cheat another day. It really is ingenious.
    .

  16. cheetasnevaprospa says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:25 am
    They colluded to cheat together several times, so I would think so.

    ___________________

    Just curious, How much space are the Patriots renting in your head?

  18. ajsjr40 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:57 am
    What does Chris Simms know about anything? The media has absolutely zero knowledge of specific conversations that have taken place. Nothing but conjecture. Pats will go 13-3 with another trip to the Super Bowl.

    ————-

    Most of the media has to say controversial things to generate revenue. It’s no longer sports journalism. It’s just sports op-ed.

  19. 6ball says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    .
    What makes Belichick such a good coach is that he runs the misdirection better than anyone else. For example, we all know that the Patriots chest on a regular basis. However, to throw the dogs off the scent, Belichick often stops cheating in big games like Super Bowls and AFC Championship Games. These games then become certain losses. Hence, the public is lulled into a false sense of security and he lives to cheat another day. It really is ingenious.

    *****************

    What is ingenious is the circuit of pathways in your brain that could actually fashion that logic and solidly believe it.

  20. Now the rest of the NFL knows what it has known for the last 19 years….Their Back………. Once again the Real football team is whole and striking fear in the heart of those who troll….. be afraid be… very afraid, for we are coming to your town soon.

  21. The GOAT head coach/GM/defensive coordinator knows he can count on the GOAT system QB to be available. There is just too much at stake for both men at this point. See you in Atlanta folks.

