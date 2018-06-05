Brian Robison expects to retire after the 2018 season

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Brian Robison took some time before agreeing to a pay cut to return for a 12th season. He said “more than likely” this is his final season.

“I’ve talked to my wife and family about it, and the body’s just getting to that point,” Robison told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m not going to make that decision wholeheartedly until probably the season starts, but I would say more than likely it probably will be [his final season]. . . . If you ask me that in August, I’ll have a definite answer.”

Robison, 35, missed four weeks of offseason work contemplating his future. He said he was “50-50” whether to retire or return last month.

He finally agreed to cut his salary from $3.5 million to $1.015 million with a $90,000 workout bonus and reported to voluntary workouts May 14.

“I’ve been around this business long enough to have kind of learned the business because I wanted to, and I kind of knew [a pay cut] was coming,” Robison said. “I didn’t think it’d be that much, but I definitely saw it coming. . . . Me and [General Manager] Rick Spielman actually had a conversation about it, and I think for me it was just making the right decision for me and my family.”

Danielle Hunter took over as the starter at left defensive end last season, but Robison still played 56.5 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He made 20 tackles and four sacks.