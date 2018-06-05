Browns bump Denzel Ward up to first team

Getty Images

The Browns have been adamant that Tyrod Taylor will be their starting quarterback in Week One while Baker Mayfield begins his NFL career as a backup, but their other first-round pick may not have to wait for his chance to run with the first team.

T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell worked as the first-team cornerbacks during an OTA practice open to reporters last week, but Denzel Ward was alongside Carrie when team drills got underway on Tuesday. Coach Hue Jackson said he’s seen Ward “getting a little bit better” every day in practice and that’s why he got bumped up in the rotation.

“Ward being out there is because he’s earning it,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s working at it. He plays a position that we’ve been needing a guy to step up. We see him improving each and every day and doing the things that we’re asking. He needs to continue to do that to continue to be out there but we know he’s very talented. That’s why we drafted him. He’s displayed that since he’s been here.”

Training camp and the preseason will provide opportunities for Ward to solidify the starting job and establish himself as part of the foundation of what the Browns hope will be a much more successful team in the years to come.