Cardinals have intriguing competition for No. 2 WR spot

AP

Larry Fitzgerald will remain the Cardinals’ top receiver this season despite his age. The question is: Who is the team’s No. 2 wideout?

“It’s hard to say right now who will be that number two,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “We’re still working, and those guys understand and know — we talk about it all the time — the best 11 are going to play. We create competition.”

Christian Kirk, a second-round pick this year, and Chad Williams, a third-round pick last year, figure to play into the competition along with Brice Butler, Cobi Hamilton and J.J. Nelson. Nelson had the second-most yards on the Cardinals behind Fitzgerald last season with 508, though he caught only 29 passes.

And the Cardinals still could sign a veteran to fit into the mix, via Urban.