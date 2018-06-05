Chris Herndon on DWI arrest: This is not who I am

Getty Images

With his case pending, Chris Herndon wouldn’t say much about his Saturday arrest. But the Jets’ fourth-round pick did tell reporters, “This is not who I am,” via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Herndon was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his car early Saturday morning in New Jersey. He hit a car driven by a 76-year-old man, who injured his arm.

The tight end made 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Hurricanes. The Jets took him with the 107th overall pick in this year’s draft.