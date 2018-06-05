Chris Long, Zach Ertz tee off on FOX News

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
FOX News Channel, the preferred viewing and interview-giving destination of the President, has used images of Eagles players kneeling in prayer when discussing the issue of the Eagles not visiting the White House, ostensibly due to kneeling during the anthem. The purpose was subtle yet obvious: FOX News was creating the impression that Eagles players kneel during the anthem. Even though they don’t.

Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long noticed, and he has responded.

“Imagine wanting to please the boss so very badly that you run stills of guys knelt down PRAYING during pregame,” Long said on Twitter. “Not one Eagles player knelt for the anthem this [year]. Keep carrying his water to sow division while misrepresenting Christian men. Aren’t many of your viewers.. never mind.”

Said tight end Zach Ertz, one of the Eagles shown kneeling: “This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this…”

Long also addressed the deeper issue of blaming the cancellation of the White House visit on the anthem issue.

You’re complicit in PLAYING America,” Long said to FOX News. “This is just another day at the office for you, though. Most players (and there were many players, many players…) that wanted to opt out had decided long [before] the anthem rule came down. It wasn’t discussed once in our meetings about the visit.”

Indeed, plenty of Patriots players chose not to attend the White House visit last year, months before the President made anthem standing a lightning rod for rallying his base. And the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, like the Eagles, were uninvited to the White House, but not because of the anthem — but because not enough of them were willing to go.

That’s ultimately what happened here. Not enough Eagles were willing to go to the White House, to the point where the absences would have been too conspicuous, especially for someone who seems to prefer all things bigly.

78 responses to “Chris Long, Zach Ertz tee off on FOX News

  1. The kneelers injected politics in the game. Did they not expect politics to kick back in their face? This is all on the kneelers. Unless they think their opinion is the only one that matters. Which they probably do. Newsflash – we all have our own opinion. We just dont desecrate something that means alot to others (anthem) to display our opinions. That is all on the kneelers not having respect for others 100%.

  3. Being unable to accept people expressing their opinion, and trying to force people to do something, is authoritarian and anti-American. My question for the Trump supporters is why do you hate America’s values and constitutional principles so much?

  4. “Imagine wanting to please the boss so very badly that you run stills of guys knelt down PRAYING during pregame,” Long said on Twitter. “Not one Eagles player knelt for the anthem this [year]. Keep carrying his water to sow division while misrepresenting Christian men. Aren’t many of your viewers.. never mind.”

    This is such a spot-on, huge own on Fox News and largely sums up the hypocrisy that has run rampant in this country for the past year and a half.

  5. Not good Fox News, don’t become like every other media outlet. That hasn’t worked out so well for them.

  8. Please explain this, Fox News apologists. I don’t watch CNN or MSNBC or any “news” channel because they are biased towards one said or another. A simple Google search could have shown you that not a single Philadelphia Eagles player knelt during the national anthem during the 2017 regular season. However, every Fox News viewer who saw this probably thought that players on the team knelt during the anthem. Our president even confused the Philadelphia Eagles with the Pittsburgh Steelers. These players didn’t want to attend the 20 minute photo-op and are instead going to spend their time doing good for the community, feeding the hungry, building playgrounds. You know, things no president has ever done for the people.

  9. This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Save your tweets fellas. Those who watch the major news outlets aren’t free thinkers anyway, and you cannot convince them you were praying during pre-game. They’re not going to change their mind.

  10. NFL should cancel Fox Sports broadcasting contract. Fox uses the NFL to build up the same Fox brand it uses to tear the NFL down. That is breach of contract. NFL should not have to have its content used to assault it.

  13. Wow, this guy is a lunatic leftie. It’s no wonder the President doesn’t want these guys around the White House. Who would? Good for the President for not pandering to millionaires like Obama did. It’s so nice to have a President that cares about America First and has brought the unemployment rate down to almost nothing. Thank you Mr Trump!

  14. Go play in Canada you whine bags. No one is paying you for your voice or political affiliation.

    If you’re so upset, please strike. I’d rather watch the 2’s and 3’s over entitled babies who contribute nothing more than cheap entertainment.

    Propaganda has been around forever, you’re surprised it’s still here? With your higher education surely at some point you took a history class, or did your muscles exclude the educational part of college?

  17. Let me get this straight….They were invited but had no intention of going in order to make a statement …then since they aren’t going they were uninvited..and they are mad about it? Really?
    Face it fellas.. you got embarrassed by Trump! Get used to it liberals!!

  18. Most of my views are more conservative. And this story by Fox is complete BS! The liberal media (especially social media) has been doing this non-stop and conservatives constantly complain about it (rightfully so). Fox is just as bad and conservatives need to speak up against this as well. As a nation we need to hold our media outlets to a higher standard across the board. Our reaction to the media makes us look like idiots because we are being lied to.

  20. Fox News and Fox Sports are corporate brothers. Something to think about while renewing those broadcast contracts.

  22. This is a disgrace. I’ve never been more embarrassed to be an American before this administration. Fox news is attacking peaceful prayer now. If there’s any evidence as to why America is no longer great, look to Fox News and the president. Guess you gotta hit rock bottom before you can rise to the top.

  24. But stuck their fists in protest of who knows what.

    Was it for the “hands up don’t shoot” lie????

  25. I’m not sure why shows like SNL try so hard to make President Chump and his cronies look dumb….. Chump and company are perfectly capable of doing that on their own.

  26. Here’s the thing, Chris…

    We like watching you rush the passer. We enjoy seeing you make a tackle, or force a fumble.

    We could not care less about your political views. If you tried to achieve fame and fortune based upon politics, rather than football, we would not even know who you are (apart from being Howie’s son).

    I guess what I’m saying is… I don’t care.

  28. The purpose was subtle yet obvious: FOX News was creating the impression that Eagles players kneel during the anthem. Even though they don’t.

    ——–

    this sort of thing is standard operating procedure for Fox News. Anyone that pays attention knows it.

  30. Because they are spoiled rich kids, completely detached from real society, the 9-5 daily grind for low wages. If you think Trump is a clown, get this, your party couldnt even beat out a clown. I bet these fools also support the morons who feel there are 52 genders.

  31. Yeah Fox is ridiculous and they should not have shown that picture however how many times did PFT show the picture of what’s his name kneeling at the preseason game with Chris Long’s hand on his shoulder? Because of that it’s not a ridiculous assumption for anybody to believe that the Eagles are kneelers

  32. Hey Philly…you suck. You’re like that “special” kid in the neighborhood who we finally let play baseball with us, then we let you get a hit, and you act like a little jerk…just go away

  33. For all of you haters and sheeple that bring up snowballing Santa Claus and “Philly sucks”…

    Cris Long and Zertz of the PHILADELPHIA Iggles just called out your hateful, fascist of a President and his faux news pawns on what they are….

    You’re an embarrassment of a human being if you support Il Douche. And while yer at it, quit watching football.

  37. No wonder no one saw Eagles kneeling, when it actually happened. The networks wouldn’t want to actually show someone praying!
    I understand the sentiments of Long & Ertz. But, why are they not equally upset over the whole protest process, or the fact that very few players were actually going to visit the WH (10 is the number I read….that’s about 1/5….sad). I was raised learning that we may not like the office holder….but he /she is President, and we need to respect the office.
    And what are these “protests” actually accomplishing? I venture to guess, very little to nothing. The only thing most people are made aware of…is that the NFL disrespects the President, and the flag/National Anthem.

  40. The military does not kneel during the National Anthem. They stand at attention. Prayer is perfectly fine; however, should be done prior to, or after the National Anthem. On a side note, is Long correct about no one kneeling (Jenkins?)? Just a thought…

  43. All hail Fascism and Hitleresque style of leadership! Yay!

    Gee, didn’t we fight two world wars to make sure this wouldn’t happen here?

    My goodness. Our country is full of dumb, angry white men and their even dumber Millennial kids.

  45. Actually, raising a clenched fist during the Anthem seems much worse than kneeling.

    But you go ahead…splitting hairs to appease your bubble is all you can do now.

  48. The cancellation had nothing to do with the anthem. Both cancellations.
    It was because of the new guy in the white house.
    I wouldn’t go either. Even for pay.

  49. “raider316 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:34 am
    Let me get this straight….They were invited but had no intention of going in order to make a statement …then since they aren’t going they were uninvited..and they are mad about it? Really?
    Face it fellas.. you got embarrassed by Trump! Get used to it liberals!!”

    The players don’t care that they weren’t invited, they are upset that they were misrepresented. Learn how to read, get a clue and stop embarrassing the teachers that tried to teach you how to read.

  50. nolahxc says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:28 am
    FOX News is disgusting.
    ———————-
    And CNN is better?
    CNN is the epitome of disgusting.

  51. redlikethepig says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:36 am
    You have to be a special kind of stupid to not know Fox is propaganda.

    ——————

    To quote the main man Trump, “I love the poorly educated”.

  52. If anything good can come out of this maybe it’s that some people will question why they themselves watch Fox news.

  53. The NFL decided to profit from fake patriotism by taking money from the military and making the Anthem a profitable part of the game. Now it’s back firing on them. For those who don’t want politics in Football, don’t just point to protesters, look at the owners who started this whole ridiculous mess. Then, look at a President who doesn’t give a crap about anyone but himself and maybe his kids; he’s playing this for his own gain and to get back at the NFL for rejecting him year after year.

    If anyone thinks they are on Trump’s side they are conned. Don’t care if you’re rich, white, poor, male, female, trans, or whatever you may be. Trump is on Trump’s side, plain and simple.

  55. I am a 40 year season ticket holder to the Patriots, I will be taking a knee at games this year. I am no fan of the Democratic party nationally or here in Massachusetts, but the blindness, lies and spin of Trump, Fox news, and you who approve of the police state as it applies to all citizens in this country is pitiful.

  56. Fox news is a wannabe MSNBC. All they do is pander to liberals.
    If I were President Trump I’d tell Long, Ertz, and Jenkins to go kneel on their own time, not on their employers time.
    I hate the eagles even more now.

  57. jbaxt says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:34 am
    Go play in Canada you whine bags. No one is paying you for your voice or political affiliation.

    If you’re so upset, please strike. I’d rather watch the 2’s and 3’s over entitled babies who contribute nothing more than cheap entertainment.

    Propaganda has been around forever, you’re surprised it’s still here? With your higher education surely at some point you took a history class, or did your muscles exclude the educational part of college?

    ***

    Said with such elegance. Let’s break down your comments:
    “Go play in Canada you whine bags. No one is paying you for your voice or political affiliation.”
    ** they’re “whining” because they weren’t voicing their political affiliation. But Fox indicated they were.**

    “If you’re so upset, please strike. I’d rather watch the 2’s and 3’s over entitled babies who contribute nothing more than cheap entertainment.”
    **for real? You’re no fan of the sport.**

    “Propaganda has been around forever, you’re surprised it’s still here? With your higher education surely at some point you took a history class, or did your muscles exclude the educational part of college?”
    ** So you’re indicating propoganda is OK, and its ok to lie to push an agenda? Surely at some point in your education you took a….wait I shouldn’t assume you had an education.

  58. Man, I remember way back in the day when Barry was our president, like 2014, 15, 16, and there was no political / social / racial injustice at all and all the players just shut up, stood for the anthem, and played the game they get paid millions to play. Glad none of this 2017-18 craziness wasn’t happening before Trump. Wow…

  59. forced patriotism is fascism…the flag and the anthem are supposed to symbolize the freedoms we have ..and that includes the freedom to peacefully protest

  60. baseballiseasymoney says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:57 am
    redlikethepig says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:36 am
    You have to be a special kind of stupid to not know Fox is propaganda.

    ——————

    To quote the main man Trump, “I love the poorly educated”.
    ________________

    That sums it up right there! Trump, Fox, really the GOP these days, all depend on the uneducated or those blinded by fear. They distract you with small things to get angry over while they destroy the country with perma tax cuts for the wealthy and temporary token cuts for the rest, etc. wake up!

  61. collectordude says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:56 am
    nolahxc says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:28 am
    FOX News is disgusting.
    ———————-
    And CNN is better?

    —————————–

    Umm, YES.

    YES.

    Got it, yet, dopey and clueless Millennial tough guy? Good grief. Read a history book. It won’t hurt you.

  62. Two points about all of this…1) The players are not protesting THE anthem, but protesting DURING the anthem. Big difference…2) The president has no (and I repeat NO) stake in all this except he is using this as a dog whistle to fire up his base. Where was the president when he had an opportunity to show his love and respect for this country & military during the Vietnam war…I think it was stalking his podiatrist to get his deferment letters renewed. So don’t give us this respect for the military.

  64. tylawspick6 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:53 am
    All hail Fascism and Hitleresque style of leadership! Yay!

    Gee, didn’t we fight two world wars to make sure this wouldn’t happen here?

    My goodness. Our country is full of dumb, angry white men and their even dumber Millennial kids.
    _________________
    Been waiting for your daily meltdown all morning! ‘Bout time to showed up! Keep ’em coming!
    Yee-Haw!

  66. If you’re offended by people kneeling there a popular phrase out there to describe you, ironically created by the political side you likely support. Hint: it involves pretty designs made by frozen water.

  67. President Chump must be doing a pretty horrible job for myself and others to give tylawspick6 a thumbs up on his comments when it comes to this topic.

    tylawspick6, we may not agree on many things…. but I’m glad we agree on this.

  68. If you want a democratic spin you go to cnn…if you want a republican spin you go to fox….this has been like that for years….CNN is called the Clinton news network for crying out loud….I like my sports without politics….when I go to the circus I just want the clown to make me laugh…I don’t want to hear bozo’s stance on trickle down economics…same with football….just entertain me for 3 hrs and then go away….some where along the line the thing that is supposed to be a distraction from life became a distraction in life…..people don’t want that….they will start to tune all of this nonsense out by not watching.

  69. wouldn’t it be nice to see these players take the same passionate stand against the mass slaughter of blacks at the hands of other blacks happening in our cities

    Oh wait, wouldn’t fit the anti cop narrative… silly me

  71. Study the 2004 election = Bush vs Kerry.

    Both were member’s of Yale’s Skull and Bones.

    All your presidents are controlled, its intentional CHAOS!

    Wake up

  72. cabosan1978 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:28 am
    The kneelers injected politics in the game. Did they not expect politics to kick back in their face? This is all on the kneelers. Unless they think their opinion is the only one that matters. Which they probably do. Newsflash – we all have our own opinion. We just dont desecrate something that means alot to others (anthem) to display our opinions. That is all on the kneelers not having respect for others 100%.

    ———–

    But the point of this article is that nobody on the Eagles were kneeling during the anthem and Fox News was trying to imply they were by using photos of the players praying.

    That has nothing to with what you are saying.

  73. Many Eagles fans have waited a long time to see their team get this HONOR. Shame on the Eagles players for making it about them and their personal/political agendas. Just another day in the life of 2018.

  75. tylawspick6 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:04 pm
    collectordude says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:56 am
    nolahxc says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:28 am
    FOX News is disgusting.
    ———————-
    And CNN is better?

    —————————–

    Umm, YES.

    YES.

    Got it, yet, dopey and clueless Millennial tough guy? Good grief. Read a history book. It won’t hurt you.
    ___________________________
    Yee-Haw!
    Look at him go!
    Threats before 12:30…….today is gonna be epic!

  76. So the network, and it’s chief editor Trump, which has led the charge against “fake news”, produced fake news? To get a charge of the illiterates who watch their programming?

    Well, isn’t that delicious.

    And to top it off, the players were praying. Isn’t that what most conservatives would applaud?

    ’Murica is getting dumber by the day.

  77. minnesotablizzard says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:31 am
    The Mayans were correct about 2012 – we’ve entered some strange new turn in the simulation and nothing is ever going back to normal.

    ———–

    The Mayan civilization also collapsed by 900 A.D., so for them it came true much earlier.

Leave a Reply

