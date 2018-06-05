Chris McCain denies allegations: “She is lying”

Getty Images

Facing two misdemeanor charges, Chris McCain vehemently denies committing battery. In fact, the Colts defensive end told Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star that he has never heard of the woman identified as the alleged victim.

“She is lying,” McCain told Holder.

McCain said he has no knowledge of the incident and was unaware the case existed until hearing news reports Tuesday.

“No one has contacted me about anything,” McCain said. “No cops; no one. No one has talked to me.”

Arpi Davtyan accuses McCain of spitting on her and grabbing her neck in a Jan. 7 incident while he was with the Chargers. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on July 13.