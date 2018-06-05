D.J. Chark learning multiple positions on offense, special teams

Getty Images

D.J. Chark is busy. He’s busy learning the playbook and busy learning multiple positions.

“I’m everywhere,” Chark said Tuesday, via Mike Kaye of First Coast News.

The second-round pick, who ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash, is learning all three receiver positions and five special teams spots.

“[Special teams] coach Joe D [DeCamillis] has me at punt returner, kick returner, kickoff [coverage], punt [coverage], the gunner,” Chark said. “By the time we get to training camp, I’ll have more of a good idea of where I’ll be. I know I’ll be somewhere on special teams. I’m just trying to take all the knowledge that I get from these guys and bust my butt every time we get a special teams period, no matter where I’m at on the field.”

Receivers coach Keenan McCardell expects Chark to get plenty of work on offense this season, too.

“He is a very talented kid that loves to play football — very coachable,” McCardell said. “He gives you the speed that we’re looking for outside. I think he is going to have an opportunity to stretch the defense for us. I’m looking forward to it. [He offers] another pair of young legs that can run.”