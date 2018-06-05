Duane Brown not focused on contract situation with Seahawks

AP

Duane Brown held out for the first six weeks of the 2017 season in hopes of leveraging a new contract from the Houston Texans.

While a new contract never developed in Houston, Brown was eventually traded to the Seattle Seahawks in October. He started the final nine games of the year for Seattle and appeared in the Pro Bowl as an alternate last January.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he wanted the 32-year old Brown to finish his career with Seattle after making the trade, but nothing has changed with Brown’s contract as of yet as he gets sets to enter the final year of his deal.

Brown said Monday that it’s not something he’s currently focused on.

“My agent is handling that,” he said following practice. “I trust that everything is going to happen in good time and when it’s supposed to. For now I’m just concerned with this moment, embracing every day that I have here in the offseason. This is the first time that I’ve been able to work with this group of guys in the offseason and I’m really cherishing it and enjoying it. It’s my 11th year I’m going into so I’m not concerned with that. I’m concerned with improving as a player, helping my group up front improve and doing all I can for this team and everything else will work itself out.”

While Earl Thomas and Frank Clark have stayed away from voluntary practices as they get set to enter the final years of their contracts, Brown has been at OTAs working with new offensive line coach Mike Solari. The Seahawks are trying to revitalize a running game that was abysmal in 2017 and the success of the offensive line will be a vitally important part of that pursuit.

Brown was much happier upon arriving in Seattle last season amid differences over his contract and disagreements with owner Bob McNair on social issues and the protests during the national anthem. Brown echoed Schneider’s hopes he could finish his career in Seattle, but a new deal would be necessary for that to happen.

For now, Brown is confident it will happen in due time.