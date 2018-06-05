FOX News apologizes for misleading report about Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2018, 11:51 AM EDT
FOX News responded to President Trump’s decision to cancel the Eagles’ White House visit scheduled for Tuesday by running clips of Eagles players kneeling in prayer while a newscaster discussed the President’s aversion to players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

No Eagles players knelt during the playing of the anthem during the 2017 regular season or postseason, however, and that led to angry reactions from Chris Long and Zach Ertz about the network’s apparent attempt to suggest otherwise during their report.

In a statement from FOX News @ Night executive producer Christopher Wallace, the network acknowledged the video they showed was unrelated to the national anthem and apologized for that decision.

“During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer. To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or postseason last year. We apologize for the error.”

According to various reports, few Eagles players were planning to attend the White House event and the team is holding a workout at their facility instead.

28 responses to “FOX News apologizes for misleading report about Eagles

  1. Hee hee. And the internet is loaded with Trump supporters posting their defense of the Fox News piece.

    “Everybody plays the fool…”

  5. Getting really tired of the kneeling/protesting stories in the NFL, getting to the point that I don’t even want to read about NFL football anymore…

  8. The MAGA hats are gonna be strangely quiet in the comments on this story… you can just feel it. I wonder why.

  9. Please. Fox is only sorry they are on the wrong side of the angry mob for a change.

    The entire idea of Fox “news” is to create emotional (not logical) reactions. That’s it.
    Fear and division is all they sell.

  11. Trump is an embarrassment, it’s hilarious how many fools think he has their back or is a good conservative. The guy would of ran as a D if that’s what he had to do to get elected. He has no loyalty to any party. He only cares about his image and making money. He’s fleecing the government just like he did before he held an elected office.

  12. If Fox apologized every time they disingenuously slanted the news, they’d need a 24/7 channel just for apologies.

    There’s a reason Fox viewers always test out as being the least knowledgeable about the news.

  14. collectordude says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:58 am
    Never catch CNN apologizing.

    You, sir, are delusional. And I’m willing to bet keep your TV tuned to Fox News 24/7.

  15. Fox appologized. To avoid being hypocritical as a self proclaimed “christian man” and to avoid “further division”(his own words) Chris Long should accept the appology and move forward.

  16. So the network, led by its chief editor (Trump), that has most railed against “fake news”, deliberately produced fake news?

    Delicious. Absolutely delicious.

  17. Those who are pointing out that the apology makes it better, it doesn’t. Ask yourself did other news organizations make this similar “error?” We all know there are real consequences to being identified as an Anthem protester, serious consequences. This is not a trivial error and those that think this was done with intent are justified in their skepticism of Fox News. The damage is done.

  18. Had Trump never been elected (and he didn’t even win the popular vote), we’d never be having these discussions about the National Anthem. We’d be talking about football right now. Thanks Trump.

  20. This just continues to lend credence to why my beloved Super Bowl LII winning world champion Philadelphia Eagles was only sending a hand full of players to see Donald Rump. Faux News and the lying fascist and chief are a disgrace to America.

  21. FOX does this all the time. They print misleading stories and put a small retractile out there after the damage is done. They don’t care about the truth, they just want to push their agenda. Much like their viewers.

  23. What happens when idiots with multiple concussions try to hatch a plan to embarrass Trump & half the country …

  24. Damage already done, which was their intent, as they always do, this FOX.

    Just like a defense attorney spewing vile rhetoric to a jury and thinking that a judge striking it will cause them to “unhear” it.

  26. FOX does this all the time. They print misleading stories and put a small retractile out there after the damage is done. They don’t care about the truth, they just want to push their agenda. Much like their viewers.
    ———
    News media does this all the time… fixed it for you.

  27. On Fox and Friends this morning I heard them mention twice that no Eagles players kneeled. They did mention that Eagles players threw black power fists during the anthem, which is racist.

    Who should we get news from? MSNBC? lol

  28. I know everyone is tired of the anthem protest/kneeling story. But are any of the same people tired of watching and hearing stories of American citizens get ISIS-style executed, worse than dogs, at the hands of the American police? Inquiring minds want to know.

    Dictator Donald Trump and his cult have hijacked the entire reason for the protest. It has nothing to do with being an American patriot, or against those of us who serve or served in the military. Let’s get back to the real issue and not the distractions that have divided this nation further apart: Police executing Americans and getting exonerated for it. Until it happens to you, or someone in your family, chances are–you just don’t want to get it.

    Furthermore, when you watch injustices and turn the other way, be advised, sooner or later, that same injustice will find its way in your front yard. Then what? Unless you want to live in a police state like North Korea and you’re beheaded for parking violations, don’t sleep on this, because you just might be next.

    Think about it.

