FOX News apologizes for misleading report about Eagles

Getty Images

FOX News responded to President Trump’s decision to cancel the Eagles’ White House visit scheduled for Tuesday by running clips of Eagles players kneeling in prayer while a newscaster discussed the President’s aversion to players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

No Eagles players knelt during the playing of the anthem during the 2017 regular season or postseason, however, and that led to angry reactions from Chris Long and Zach Ertz about the network’s apparent attempt to suggest otherwise during their report.

In a statement from FOX News @ Night executive producer Christopher Wallace, the network acknowledged the video they showed was unrelated to the national anthem and apologized for that decision.

“During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer. To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or postseason last year. We apologize for the error.”

According to various reports, few Eagles players were planning to attend the White House event and the team is holding a workout at their facility instead.