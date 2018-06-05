Fox News shows Eagles players kneeling to pray (not protest)

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
Getty Images

The favorite television channel of the guy who likes to yell “Fake News” is engaging in some of its own.

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the Fox News clip shown Tuesday morning discussing President Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ trip to the White House included a number of images of players kneeling.

The only problem? Those players were all kneeling in prayer before games.

No Eagles player knelt for the anthem during a regular season game last year. There are images of cornerback Ron Brooks kneeling during a preseason game, but he was released in August, well before Trump cranked up the political talking-point machine to make NFL player protests about something other than what they were — which was police brutality and racial inequality.

Of course, that doesn’t stop political opportunists from co-opting images of people praying to a higher power — and the Eagles might be one of the most evangelical teams in the league, which you think they’d like.

But the NFL has already given up trying to fight against the inaccuracies and the willful mischaracterizations of the protests in an effort to make Trump’s shouting go away. They found out yesterday that attempting to appease that particular bully will never work.

Permalink 54 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

54 responses to “Fox News shows Eagles players kneeling to pray (not protest)

  5. Think about a man ready to pardon himself if convicted. Who does that, a King, a dictator? People have to realize just how dangerous this man is before its to late.

  6. Can’t blame POTUS for disinviting them on this one. If only 10 players or less were going to show, that’s insulting. Plus it’s the Eagles. Their disgusting fan base doesn’t deserve to be in the spotlight.

  8. So you finally found Fox News doing what you (all other media) do all the time…and it’s a big deal to you, lol

  10. I am shocked that Faux New propaganda lied! The sad thing is many of their views know that Fox News is propaganda, but they like their biases being fed, lies or not.

  11. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.” – Colin Kaepernick, 2016
    —————-
    It’s always been an anti-American protest.

  12. “Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the Fox News clip shown Tuesday morning discussing President Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ trip to the White House included a number of images of players kneeling.“

    Actually, to be fair… neither the news story or the text on the screen mentioned anything about “kneeling” players. You added that word in there on your own to make this more egregious than it was. Not saying that makes the selected images that Fox used ok, but sounds like this website added in some “facts” of their own to make it look worse than it was.

  13. But wasn’t Ron Brooks ON THE TEAM when he knelt? so now we are separating preseason kneeling with regular season kneeling? Kneeling is kneeling! Raising a fist shows just as much disrespect as does kneeling. Thank God we have a president that puts this country first!!!

  14. My favorite fake news are the pieces the media latches on to about police brutality and harassment… until the department releases the body cams which show what really happened, and then the media never back tracks… totes my fav.

  15. So to me the only thing of newsworthy mention here is that Fox news said Trump was wrong about something.

    Other than that I look forward to news from training camp that is about football players playing football.

  17. I’m sure I’ll be censored..again. but, I’ll try my free speech anyway. Can the author be any more Anti-Trump? Just write the news instead of taking every shot you can at OUR President?

    The players should respect the office (as anti-Oboma players did for 8 yrs) The politics should be left out of the White House visit.

  18. The propaganda is out of control. And more importantly it used to be that you had to dig deep to find out whether the propaganda was false. Now it’s obviously nonsense.

  19. This is all a distraction to keep us from the important issues – Colin Kaepernick’s drop a dime informant!!!!!!! And all the players that will hold out until he is signed

  22. The POTUS is a pathological liar, so it only makes sense that his “fake news” is supported and broadcast by a so-called news channel that has its own weird relationship with the truth.

  24. At this point, I think I’ll just sit back and enjoy watching Trump the chump and his cronies embarrass themselves. It’s pretty funny. Not as funny as his snowflake followers believing all the fake news Fox puts out and actually believing it, then trying to pass it off as real.

  26. That’s rich. Double standards anyone? The whole anthem controversy from the very beginning was started by a political opportunist. Kapernick, with his cops as pigs socks, his Che T shirt, his praise for Castro – all hyper political statements, from the very beginning was using the NFL platform as an opportunity to express his politics. That is the definition of political opportunist. News flash all Presidents are politicians therefore political opportunist. Kap was a QB not a politician. He is the one who was out of place. How can PFT be this blind and so one sided and hypocritical.

  32. It has always interested me that 5 news agencies could tell a story the same way and Fox News had a different spin and the backers claim the 5 are reporting fake news. People get you heads out of your butt.

  38. …The favorite television channel of the guy who likes to yell “Fake News” is engaging in some of its own…
    —————————
    Outside of Shepard Smith and Chris Wallace, fake news is the only news that Faux News provides.

  39. All the cable “news” channels are trash and have dumbed down rational political discourse in this country, but Fox News remains on an entirely different plane of corruption. The effect it has on people when it’s their only source of news is terrifying.

  44. I watched some of your show this morning. Are you aware that the majority of NFL fans are NOT liberal democrats? I think you might want to rethink your target audience, Mike.

  48. They could have been praying for the destruction of America. That’s something the fake MSM won’t tell you. But the manipulative narrative of Fox News is strong. Wake up snowflakes and let the hate run through you. Now I have to get back to my favorite news source: iamright.com

  49. Faux News is a 24/7 propaganda machine. No different than Russia Today or The North Korean News Agency.

  50. If you do a fact check on all news organizations, FOX has more “pants on fire” lies than all the others combined. Lots more. This is “real news”. Check for yourself.

  52. The media is over half the problem. They long ago stopped doing their job and are now just propaganda machines trolling for clicks and eyeballs.

  53. So players who kneel during the National Anthem are considered “unpatriotic” but a woman who sings the National Anthem, grabs her crotch and spits after receives a call from Mr. Apprentice himself to congratulate her on her ratings?

  54. officialgame says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:27 am
    Think about a man ready to pardon himself if convicted. Who does that, a King, a dictator? People have to realize just how dangerous this man is before its to late.
    _________________________
    Just hide in your safe place.
    It’ll be over in 2024.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!