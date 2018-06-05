Fox News shows Eagles players kneeling to pray (not protest)

Getty Images

The favorite television channel of the guy who likes to yell “Fake News” is engaging in some of its own.

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the Fox News clip shown Tuesday morning discussing President Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ trip to the White House included a number of images of players kneeling.

The only problem? Those players were all kneeling in prayer before games.

No Eagles player knelt for the anthem during a regular season game last year. There are images of cornerback Ron Brooks kneeling during a preseason game, but he was released in August, well before Trump cranked up the political talking-point machine to make NFL player protests about something other than what they were — which was police brutality and racial inequality.

Of course, that doesn’t stop political opportunists from co-opting images of people praying to a higher power — and the Eagles might be one of the most evangelical teams in the league, which you think they’d like.

But the NFL has already given up trying to fight against the inaccuracies and the willful mischaracterizations of the protests in an effort to make Trump’s shouting go away. They found out yesterday that attempting to appease that particular bully will never work.