Giants add a punter

Getty Images

The Giants have added a second punter to their 90-man roster.

Agent Sean Stellato, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, announced that his client Taylor Symmank has signed with the Giants as a free agent.

Symmank spent last summer with the Vikings and appeared in three of their preseason games. He punted nine times for 386 yards with five of the kicks landing inside the 20-yard line. Symmank finished his college days at Texas Tech, where he punted 99 times in two seasons.

The only other punter on the Giants roster is Riley Dixon, who was acquired in a trade with the Broncos shortly after Denver signed Marquette King this offseason. Dixon punted 162 times with a net average of 41.3 yards for Denver over the last two seasons.