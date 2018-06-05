Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman to begin treatment for lymphoma

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
AP

The Giants are suddenly faced with a struggle far more important than Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract status.

The team put out a statement moments ago from General Manager Dave Gettleman announcing that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Recently, I underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma,” he said in the statement. “Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future. The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.

“I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow, and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with Pat (Shurmur), Kevin (Abrams) and the rest of our staff.

“I am thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and our organization for their support and encouragement, and to Ronnie Barnes for his guidance and assistance. And, of course, to my wife Joanne and our children for their love and support. And I want to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy and that of my family as we work our way through this. I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be.”

Our thoughts are with Gettleman’s family and the Giants as he goes through this process.

11 responses to “Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman to begin treatment for lymphoma

    Whelp…Beckham’s contract status is a problem the Giants created themselves by being willing to negotiate with him now. He is UNDER CONTRACT. End of story. He doesn’t deserve an extension. Prove it on the field then we’ll talk. What happens if he blows out a knee this year after the injury year he had last year? You could get him for 15 cents on the dollar then. Don’t pay him now, make him earn it.

    P.S. Get well soon Dave!

  4. Hope he is able to have good treatment and quick recovery.

    Having said that, there were some who questioned Gettleman’s signing because of his age and likely short tenure…

  7. as says you can be cured. and he is right

    I had Stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma in 1992. I’ve been cured of the cancer now for my 26th going on 27th year.

    Old Giants SB championship tackle had Hodgkins and non-Hodgkins Lymphoma before me and is absolutely healthy now.

    My best wishes to the Giants family and to GM Gettleman’s family

  11. Cancer is never good news, but the good news within the bad news is that most forms of lymphoma are treatable. And fortunately, Gettleman caught this with his routine physical. (Remember, folks, if your insurance covers an annual physical, get one!)

    Get well, Dave!

