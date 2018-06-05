J.J. Wilcox left 49ers’ facility without signing, now plans to sign with Jets

Getty Images

So much for J.J. Wilcox signing with the 49ers.

Wilcox was in the 49ers’ facility intending to sign a contract today, but he had a last-minute change of heart and now plans to sign with the Jets, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Wilcox and the team had agreed to terms, he suddenly backed out today and decided he wants to play for Jets head coach Todd Bowles, according to the report.

So Wilcox, a 27-year-old safety, is now flying to New Jersey, ready to sign with the Jets.

This is the second consecutive offseason that Wilcox has had an odd switch from one team to another. Last year he signed a two-year, $6.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in the offseason, but he was traded to the Steelers before the start of the regular season. The Steelers cut him in April.

Now Wilcox will sign with the Jets, and perhaps stay there longer than he lasted with the Buccaneers and Steelers — and certainly longer than he lasted with the 49ers.