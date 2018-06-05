Jets add Chris Jones to defensive line

Getty Images

The Jets have added a veteran defensive lineman to the roster as their offseason program nears its conclusion.

The new face is Chris Jones, who the Jets announced as a member of the team on Tuesday morning. Defensive lineman Claude Pelon was waived in a corresponding move.

Jones entered the NFL as a Texans sixth-round pick in 2013, but didn’t make the team out of camp. He wound up on the Patriots and started 23 games over the next two years for New England. In one of his Patriots appearances, Jones blocked a field goal attempt by then-Jets kicker Nick Folk to seal a victory.

Jones missed all of the 2015 season with a torn calf, split the 2016 season between the Dolphins and 49ers and spent last season on injured reserve. He has 102 tackles and nine sacks for his career.