Jets add Chris Jones to defensive line

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2018, 11:41 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets have added a veteran defensive lineman to the roster as their offseason program nears its conclusion.

The new face is Chris Jones, who the Jets announced as a member of the team on Tuesday morning. Defensive lineman Claude Pelon was waived in a corresponding move.

Jones entered the NFL as a Texans sixth-round pick in 2013, but didn’t make the team out of camp. He wound up on the Patriots and started 23 games over the next two years for New England. In one of his Patriots appearances, Jones blocked a field goal attempt by then-Jets kicker Nick Folk to seal a victory.

Jones missed all of the 2015 season with a torn calf, split the 2016 season between the Dolphins and 49ers and spent last season on injured reserve. He has 102 tackles and nine sacks for his career.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jets add Chris Jones to defensive line

  1. LOL

    This was the guy who played well as a scrapheap pick up in 2013, but Goodell cheated in OT, completely misrepresenting the new FG and PAT blocking rules, where the players from the second level could not push.

    Chris Jones lined up on the first level, on the line of scrimmage. Dean Blandino was caught lying, changed the wording of the rule, and then re-posted the rule on NFL.com acting like they didn’t cheat.

    Meanwhile, Gomer was pumping HGH and Goodell was trying to get Denver the 1 seed in 2013, 2014 and 2015 before Manning retired.

    Sick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!