Jimmy Garoppolo ignores the playoff “noise”

AP

After winning the first pick in Tuesday’s PFT Live draft regarding the teams most likely to get back to the playoffs in 2018, I didn’t hesitate: The 49ers.

It’s a common belief, despite the struggles of the franchise since the “mutual parting” with Jim Harbaugh.

So what does 49ers quarterback Jim Garoppolo think of the chatter about a playoff berth for the new edition of the franchise?

“I think we’ve got to have a strong finish to these OTAs first,” Garoppolo told reporters on Tuesday. “People always like to talk about the predictions with the season. Even when the season just ends, they start talking about it. It’s all noise on the outside, but I think we have a good group that is locked in right now. We’re focused on OTAs. We’ll go in to training camp, hopefully have a good training camp and take it day by day.”

This day’s version of the day-by-day effort included a scuffle between center Weston Richburg and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

“I didn’t really see it, to be honest,” Garoppolo said. “I kind of threw it and looked out the corner of my eye and saw it all going on. It’s football. Stuff is going to happen out here like that. Honestly, I love to see that out of the O-Linemen. It gets me fired up. I can’t do it and it’s probably a better thing that I don’t.”

What Garoppolo can do is continue to lead. He’s doing it with Saturday throwing sessions, and he plans to do it between the end of the offseason program and the launch of training camp. Eventually, everyone will find out whether the 49ers can get back to the postseason for the first time since 2013.