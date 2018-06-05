Lamar Jackson signs with Ravens

AP

The Ravens may have drafted their quarterback of the future in the first round of this year’s draft and now they have him under contract for at least the next four years.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Lamar Jackson, who they selected with the 32nd overall pick. Like all first-round picks, Jackson’s deal is for four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy for his play at Louisville during the 2016 season and picked up several other honors over his final two college seasons. He was an effective weapon as both a passer and a runner, although questions about how much he’d develop in the former area helped keep him from going at the top of the first round.

Jackson is behind Joe Flacco in Baltimore as he starts his professional career and the length of time he spends in the No. 2 role will be partially determined by how well the veteran does during the 2018 season. Should it look a lot like the last couple of years, Jackson’s wait may not turn out to be an extended one.