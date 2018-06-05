Malcolm Jenkins on White House trip: “The decision was made to lie”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles tried to tapdance around the controversy, when they issued a statement about the cancellation of their trip to the White House which didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins didn’t use his name either, but said that the official version of events and the truth are not the same.

The decision was made to lie, and paint the picture that these players are anti-America, anti-flag, anti-military,” Jenkins wrote in a lengthy social media post. “We will continue to fight for impacted citizens and give a voice to those who never had one.”

Jenkins outlined the many things Eagles players did last year, including teammate Chris Long donating his entire salary for the year to charity.

“We’ve fed the hungry, we’ve mentored our youth, we’ve fought to create opportunities for communities and individuals who have been disenfranchised, we’ve given scholarships, and the list goes on,” he wrote. “It’s not our job. No one elected us to do this. We do it because we love this country and our communities. Everyone, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, deserves to be treated equally.

“We are fighting for racial and social equality.”

Jenkins is resisting efforts to frame this as a mandate on patriotism or the military, which is a strategy the White House has clearly adopted after canceling the event upon realizing few players were actually going to show up for it.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins on White House trip: “The decision was made to lie”

  1. All these articles neglect the fact that a huge majority of Americans view these protests of the anthem as some combination of anti-American, or military, or cops. That view was held before Trump ever said a word. Poll after poll has confirmed that the huge majority feel this way.

    What Malcolm doesn’t get is that he can’t tell me how to feel about it. Just as people who support the confederate flag and say it has nothing to do with racism would never convice Most black Americans of that.

  3. “We are fighting for racial and social equality.”
    ===================================================

    No you aren’t.

  4. “We’ve fed the hungry, we’ve mentored our youth, we’ve fought to create opportunities for communities and individuals who have been disenfranchised, we’ve given scholarships, and the list goes on.”
    __________

    And they did all these great things without anyone kneeling for the national anthem. This is how you make change in society. Like it or not, kneeling for the anthem is a divisive issue. You are not uniting society with an anthem protest, you are dividing it. There are so many avenues to get a message out these days, you don’t have to do it at work while doing what so many feel is disrespectful to the flag.

  5. File this one under more crap that I dont care about. I want my president focus on letting me keep more of my hard earned money rather than redistributing it through high taxes to those the government feels need it more. Focus on American citizens first and let other governnents worry about their citizens. Denuclearize N. Korea.

    I care about the things that he does that will actually impact my life. The rest of the crap that doesn’t matter I’ll let the liberal media and football players continue to cry about it as I watch in amusement.

  6. Truth factory, maybe you miss the point….

    For some of us, treatment by cops is as much an issue as low taxes.

    Ever wonder what “white privilege” means?

    It means not needing to care about issues that affect some people but not you.

  7. Many Eagles fans have waited a long time to see their team get this HONOR. Shame on the Eagles players for making it about them and their personal/political agendas. Just another day in the life of 2018.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!