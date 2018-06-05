Malcolm Jenkins on White House trip: “The decision was made to lie”

Getty Images

The Eagles tried to tapdance around the controversy, when they issued a statement about the cancellation of their trip to the White House which didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins didn’t use his name either, but said that the official version of events and the truth are not the same.

“The decision was made to lie, and paint the picture that these players are anti-America, anti-flag, anti-military,” Jenkins wrote in a lengthy social media post. “We will continue to fight for impacted citizens and give a voice to those who never had one.”

Jenkins outlined the many things Eagles players did last year, including teammate Chris Long donating his entire salary for the year to charity.

“We’ve fed the hungry, we’ve mentored our youth, we’ve fought to create opportunities for communities and individuals who have been disenfranchised, we’ve given scholarships, and the list goes on,” he wrote. “It’s not our job. No one elected us to do this. We do it because we love this country and our communities. Everyone, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, deserves to be treated equally.

“We are fighting for racial and social equality.”

Jenkins is resisting efforts to frame this as a mandate on patriotism or the military, which is a strategy the White House has clearly adopted after canceling the event upon realizing few players were actually going to show up for it.