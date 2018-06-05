Morris Claiborne watching practice with cast on left wrist

Getty Images

The Jets are winding down the OTA portion of their offseason calendar this week and one of their cornerbacks is limited to an observer role due to an apparent injury.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Morris Claiborne is on the sideline with a cast on his left wrist. There haven’t been any previous reports about an injury to Claiborne, who re-signed with the Jets this offseason after making 15 starts in his first season with the team.

Claiborne played well in those appearances and is expected to be on the first team with free agent acquisition Trumaine Johnson as long as he’s healthy in the fall.

There will likely be some update about whether there’s concern that Claiborne won’t be ready at that point once members of the organization speak to the media this week.