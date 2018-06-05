NFLPA: White House cancellation scrapped related community events

By cancelling the Eagles’ trip to the White House a day before it was due to happen, the President likewise pulled the plug on associated events that were planned in connection with the visit to D.C.

“Our union is disappointed in the decision by the White House to disinvite players from the Philadelphia Eagles from being recognized and celebrated by all Americans for their accomplishment,” the NFL Players Association said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “This decision by the White House has led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, D.C. area.

“NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place.”

Of course, the player-led community service events for young people could have proceeded. And maybe the better approach would have been to follow through with those plans. Given, however, that the NFL and its teams have decided to choose running and hiding and appeasing and capitulating over standing and fighting, it’s no surprise that the Eagles ultimately decided to just scrap the whole trip, and to hold an OTA day instead.

Going to D.C. and participating in community events easily could have been interpreted as a hostile act by the White House, prompting more of the same vitriol that, frankly, is going to flow in the direction of the NFL, regardless of whether the NFL pushes back.

19 responses to “NFLPA: White House cancellation scrapped related community events

  1. Huh? The majority of the eagles said they would not attend. So trump obliged and cancelled. Isnt that what the eagles wanted since they werent interested in attending? And Trump is the bad person here? What a joke!

  2. NO, Trump is not the bad person. It’s a stupid tradition anyway. They play a game. Who cares about their political beliefs. The truth is they have been coddled and entitled their whole life…..and now some want to be “victims.” Please.

  3. Why wouldn’t Trump hold the event for the players that wanted to be there? Oh that’s right, because it’s his party and he’ll cry if he wants to

  4. I would have cancelled too. When you invite 70+ and less than 10 are scheduled to show why waste your time. This is on the Eagles, the NFL and the anti-Trump movement.

  6. Why all the outrage for the cancellation when less than 10 were going to show up? Seems they were forcing the POTUS’s hand and made him cancel instead of being publicly insulted. Then they want to turn around and feign outrage.

  8. “Given, however, that the NFL and its teams have decided to choose running and hiding and appeasing and capitulating over standing and fighting, it’s no surprise that the Eagles ultimately decided to just scrap the whole trip, and to hold an OTA day instead.”

    Run and hide from what? The teams did not run and hide.

    Most of the players didn’t want to participate in the event – because they are so easily offended by anything/anyone that doesn’t cater to their every whim.

    Time for the players to grow up and act like adults instead of petulant little spoiled brats.

    Whining because your employer won’t let you protest on the job is not a good look for an adult.

  10. 10 grown ups out of a possible 70. Considering the candidate pool that sounds about right.

  11. mcnabbster says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:56 am
    Why all the outrage for the cancellation when less than 10 were going to show up? Seems they were forcing the POTUS’s hand and made him cancel instead of being publicly insulted. Then they want to turn around and feign outrage.
    ______

    You all are missing the point of the “outrage.” He didn’t just cancel because of poor attendance, he publicly shamed the entire team and tried to villainize them as anti-american/anti-military. They’re anti-him and his policies and he can’t handle it, so he deflects so more people back him.

  13. “This decision by the White House has led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, D.C. area.”

    ****************************

    So, were these player-led events from players that weren’t attending the White House ceremony? Because if it was, then it’s on THEM for cancelling those events as they had no intention of going to the WH anyway, so why would it matter to them if the event they CHOSE not to attend was being cancelled?

    Has anyone asked any of the players about this? Yeah, I didn’t think so – it’s all Trumps fault, right?

  14. This visit is a stupid tradition, I wouldn’t be upset if they were all cancelled. If nobody was planning to come, I’d much rather see it cancelled and have the POTUS time spent on something else. The fact that people would turn down an opportunity to meet a President and see the white house over political reasons is sad. I haven’t been a huge supporter of the last 3 or 4 presidents, but if I had been invited to go I would have!

  15. The eagles disguised their hatred as support for the oppressed. They didn’t deserve to go. The entire “movement” is based on a lie. So it is in the Post-Obama divided America.

  16. Hmmm…I think if less then 10 were planning to attend the White House visit then it was on the Eagles to decline the invitation and instead plan activities in Philadelphia that show their support for the community. I seem to recall upon winning the NFC Championship that several Eagles stated they would not attend the White House ceremony if they won the Super Bowl, so the Eagles as an organization should have known the mood and tenor of the team and declined the invitation. This is bad publicity is as much about the Eagles as it is about Trump.

  18. These two institutions (NFL & Trumps minions) deserve each other……2 ABSOLUTELY CORRUPT self serving entities that care more about immage than doing what’s best & right……

  19. Like many who find the current controversy abhorrent I was raised to respect the office whatever you think of the man. Obviously the Philadelphia Eagles and their ownership feel differently in surrendering and appeasing players who seem to feel entitled to the benefits of those who revere the flag and the office of the Presidency. Disgusting – 10 out of 70?

