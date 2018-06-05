NFLPA: White House cancellation scrapped related community events

Getty Images

By cancelling the Eagles’ trip to the White House a day before it was due to happen, the President likewise pulled the plug on associated events that were planned in connection with the visit to D.C.

“Our union is disappointed in the decision by the White House to disinvite players from the Philadelphia Eagles from being recognized and celebrated by all Americans for their accomplishment,” the NFL Players Association said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “This decision by the White House has led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, D.C. area.

“NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place.”

Of course, the player-led community service events for young people could have proceeded. And maybe the better approach would have been to follow through with those plans. Given, however, that the NFL and its teams have decided to choose running and hiding and appeasing and capitulating over standing and fighting, it’s no surprise that the Eagles ultimately decided to just scrap the whole trip, and to hold an OTA day instead.

Going to D.C. and participating in community events easily could have been interpreted as a hostile act by the White House, prompting more of the same vitriol that, frankly, is going to flow in the direction of the NFL, regardless of whether the NFL pushes back.