Oliver Luck: Andrew is “fine”

Getty Images

Named the first XFL Commissioner on Tuesday, former NFL (and West Virginia University) quarterback Oliver Luck is making the media rounds. In a 20-minute conversation with PFT, which will debut later today in the #PFTPM podcast, Oliver Luck was asked about his son, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Asked how Andrew is doing, Oliver said he would provide a one-word answer: “Fine.”

And perhaps all that that implies.

I reacted by saying “fine” could be taken in several different ways, and then I asked how surprised Oliver Luck is that Andrew hasn’t been able to play in the 17 months since supposedly routine shoulder surgery. Oliver made it clear that he’s not willing or able to discuss the situation.

He addressed one last topic before the interview ended. I asked Oliver if he has been working out with Andrew, because Andrew suddenly looks like a beast.

Said Oliver Luck: “I’ve been called many things . . . but ‘beast’ isn’t one of them.”