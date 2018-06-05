Oliver Luck: Andrew is “fine”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Named the first XFL Commissioner on Tuesday, former NFL (and West Virginia University) quarterback Oliver Luck is making the media rounds. In a 20-minute conversation with PFT, which will debut later today in the #PFTPM podcast, Oliver Luck was asked about his son, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Asked how Andrew is doing, Oliver said he would provide a one-word answer: “Fine.”

And perhaps all that that implies.

I reacted by saying “fine” could be taken in several different ways, and then I asked how surprised Oliver Luck is that Andrew hasn’t been able to play in the 17 months since supposedly routine shoulder surgery. Oliver made it clear that he’s not willing or able to discuss the situation.

He addressed one last topic before the interview ended. I asked Oliver if he has been working out with Andrew, because Andrew suddenly looks like a beast.

Said Oliver Luck: “I’ve been called many things . . . but ‘beast’ isn’t one of them.”

16 responses to “Oliver Luck: Andrew is “fine”

  6. & he’ll be fine all year as he watches the games from his couch…..5-11 or 6-10 this year…..
    How DEFLATING the KARMA must feel!!!!!
    Enjoy it, I know I am!!!!

  7. Is that going to be the Colts new BANNER this year?
    When they gonna hang it I wonder??

  8. Colts were a 2 win team when Peyton was out (injury). When luck came in, he took them to the playoffs on his back just like Peyton had to do so many years. Too bad another HOF level talent is being wasted on the Colts.

  9. He won’t discuss Andrew because he and the entire Luck family know Andrew is shot, his career is over, but they have to publicly save face and pretend he’ll be “fine”. Irsay needs there to be hope so the fans will again fork out money for season tickets to watch a third-string QB play then entire season again.

  10. Not only did the Colts waste this opportunity. The ultimate cause is likely their fault. When you franchise gets hurt you fix the problem today. Not at the end of the season.

  12. pauldeba says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:44 pm
    Hmmm, What does Trump think about this? I’ll wait until he chimes in.

    ———-

    I just texted him and asked him. He said that Pagano and Grigson ruined this poor kid.

  13. Oliver must have thought he was answering the question, “What do you think should happen to the Colts when it’s proven they lied about Andrew’s health?”

  14. Andrew is “fine” was exactly Pagano’s one-word answer on Luck’s status – 1st week of Sept 2016.

  16. “I’ve been called many things . . . but ‘beast’ isn’t one of them.”
    —————————————-

    That describes me and 99% of the PFT commenters, I believe. In fact, most of the tings I have been called in my life are not printable on the inter-webs.

