Oliver Luck named XFL commissioner

Getty Images

The XFL has a commissioner, and he’s a recognizable name for football fans.

Former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck will serve as commissioner and CEO of the XFL, the league announced today.

“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football,” said Vince McMahon, XFL Founder and Chairman. “His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL.”

Luck, the father of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, gives some credibility to the upstart league that plans to begin play in 2020. Luck once served as president of NFL Europe in addition to his time as a player and college administrator and is generally well liked and respected in football circles. McMahon wanted someone with credentials in the football world, and that’s what he’s found.