Raiders happy to see healthy Gareon Conley on the field

AP

Gareon Conley, who played only two games last season, needs all the work he can get. The cornerback, whom the Raiders made the 24th overall selection last year, appears to be a full participant at the team’s organized team activities, Matt Schneidman of Bay Area News Group reports.

“He’s doing good. Most importantly, he’s out there,” Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Tuesday. “He’s really understanding the little details of everything, the press techniques that we’re teaching. We have a lot of different coverages in now, so he’s done a really good job for us.”

Conley, 22, has three veteran newcomers joining him at the position, with Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley and Leon Hall now in the cornerbacks’ room. Conley is expected to start if he can stay healthy.

A shin injury prevented Conley from playing in all but Weeks 2 and 3 during his rookie season.

“We all know that he’s a first-round draft pick,” Melvin said. “The kid plays extremely confident and his work ethic, he’s one of those guys, if you tell him something once he’s able to get it done for you.”