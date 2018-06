Getty Images

The Rams announced they waived offensive tackle Michael Dunn on Tuesday. The team did not announce a corresponding move, leaving them at 89 players.

Dunn, 23, spent two days on the Rams’ practice squad last season. They re-signed him in February.

He originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2017. The Rams released him after the preseason.

Most of Dunn’s 48 starts at Maryland came at left tackle. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2015 and 2016.