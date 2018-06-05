Reggie Bush’s civil lawsuit seeks damages after 2015 injury in St. Louis

Getty Images

Reggie Bush’s civil lawsuit against the owners and operators of the former Edward Jones Dome and the now Los Angeles Rams began in a St. Louis courtroom Tuesday. The former NFL running back claims he injured his knee, ending his season, when he slipped on a “concrete ring of death” as he was pushed out of bounds in a November 1, 2015, game against the Rams.

Bush played for the 49ers at the time.

He played 13 games for Buffalo in 2016 but had only 12 carries.

“You can see, it’s like all of a sudden he’s running on an ice rink,” Bush’s lawyer Tim Cronin told jurors in opening statements, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Whatever risks a football player assumes, concrete 11 yards outside the sidelines is not one of them.”

Bush seeks at least $25,000 in damages, though he doesn’t put a price tag on the injury.