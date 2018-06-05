Report: Colts’ Chris McCain charged with misdemeanor battery

Getty Images

Indianapolis defensive end Chris McCain is charged with misdemeanor battery stemming from an incident with a woman in January, before he signed with the Colts.

McCain is accused of spitting on a woman and grabbing her neck, according to TMZ.

McCain has had an odd offseason even before this incident came to light. His contract expired after the 2017 season, but the Chargers put a right of first refusal tender on him as a restricted free agent. Then, after two weeks, the Chargers rescinded that tender. In May, McCain signed with the Colts.

The 26-year-old McCain initially entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Dolphins. He has also spent time with the Saints and Cowboys. Last year he had his best season, playing in 15 games and recording five sacks.