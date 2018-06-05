Report: Jordan Jenkins dealing with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins has a shoulder injury that has kept him out of team drills in the Jets’ offseason workouts, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Jenkins was “nicked up” but did not disclose details of the injury. According to Mehta, Jenkins’ injury is not expected to be long term but could keep him of the start of training camp.

“We’ll see,” Bowles said when asked about Jenkins’ availability for training camp.

Jenkins, 23, has started 30 consecutive games and made 85 tackles and 5.5 sacks since the Jets drafted him in the third round in 2016.