Report: President wanted to “punish” NFL via tax reform

As if there was any doubt that the President has it in for the NFL, look no farther than last year’s effort to reform the tax code.

Via Joshua Dawsey and Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post, the President “told White House officials they should punish the NFL as part of a GOP-tax plan.”

Per the report, some of the President’s aides started to research how the league could be punished. One unnamed White House official said that “Trump’s ideas were never implemented and described his orders more as venting.”

If the President wants to continue to look for ways to hurt the NFL (whether because of the anthem issue or the failure or the USFL or the fact that the NFL never wanted him in the club), the easiest approach would be to attack the league’s broadcast antitrust exemption. This, of course, would require the President to rally enough support in Congress to overturn a law that gives the league the ability to market the 32 teams’ TV rights as one block, preventing (for example), NBC from buying all Cowboys home games and CBS buying all Patriots home games and no one offering all that much for the home games of certain teams that really don’t need to be named because we, and they, know who they are.

That’s a highly unlikely outcome, but if the President continues to be motivated to attack the NFL, he may decide at some point to attack the broadcast antitrust exemption. Which may be the main reason why the NFL refuses to engage him on this or any issue.

36 responses to “Report: President wanted to “punish” NFL via tax reform

  2. Trump is a classic Narcissist. It was fun for awhile…but it’s really starting to get old now. He sounds more and more like a 9 year old throwing a temper tantrum on twitter everyday.

  3. It’s in everyone’s interest to get this guy out of office as soon as possible. He’s not good for anyone. Vote in November.

  5. Ironic how those that call the other side snowflakes worships King Snowflake. So much winning. #magasmh

  7. There are now three stories on the front list about Trump. This has to be exactly what he wanted – everyone talking about him. All he’s ever really wanted is to be rich, loved, and a star. Pretty sad for a 71 year old.

  8. @Mr. Wright

    Trump wanted to buy the Bills when they went up for sale a few years back. He was passed over.

    He wasn’t “passed over” he didn’t have anywhere close to enough money to buy an NFL franchise.

  9. Florio wastes no time in pushing anything the Washington Post has to speculate regarding the President…this article is no different. This article touts a session of alleged “venting” as fact….when there is no evidence to back up these assertions. It appears that the left will go to any lengths to make a point, whether or not actual truth is included is not a variable.

  14. See what happens when the players inject politics in the game. The other side of politics join them. And then the kneelers get mad because they were countered. Thanks alot kneelers for bringing politics into the game. You have nobody to blame for this except yourself. Oh wait – the kneelers are never wrong in their opinion.

  16. We are waaaaaaaaaaaaaay past the point where this guy should be receiving support of any kind from any rational, responsible, even semi-intelligent American citizen who takes society and political affairs seriously. Good lord.

  17. Lol. People have been complaining FOR DECADES the NFL’s tax exemptions. Now that the president has threatened to take it away, people are complaining. If it were Obama’s plan, people would be all on board. People just hate the man because the media portrays you to hate him. People are mindless these days and will believe everything FB or a left/right leaning news source said it.

  20. So the usual teams would be on TV even more than they already are???? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

  22. “One unnamed White House official said that ‘Trump’s ideas were never implemented and described his orders more as venting’.”

    In other words, this was one of the very few times someone managed to put the brakes on the Ego In Chief, allowing sanity to prevail.

  24. I actually read the story that Florio linked. It’s another of those unnamed source stories that WaPo is so famous for. Personally, I think it’s a waste of taxpayer money to invite sports teams to the White House anyway.

  29. GoBills87 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Lol. People have been complaining FOR DECADES the NFL’s tax exemptions. Now that the president has threatened to take it away, people are complaining. If it were Obama’s plan, people would be all on board. People just hate the man because the media portrays you to hate him. People are mindless these days and will believe everything FB or a left/right leaning news source said it.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Lol? Really? You really laughed out loud? Well here’s a REAL knee-slapper for ya, then. The NFL voluntarily gave up its tax exempt status in 2015, back when the world was slightly more sane and nobody on Earth, with the exception of Putin, could possibly imagine the rise of The Great Trumpkin.

    Facts are fun. Enjoy your giggles.

  30. Whether you side with him or not, it is very obvious at this point that we have a petty president

  35. It’s fitting that Faux News’ audience is chiefly comprised of faux patriots and faux Christians. Lying is second nature to them.

