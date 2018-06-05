Report: President wanted to “punish” NFL via tax reform

Getty Images

As if there was any doubt that the President has it in for the NFL, look no farther than last year’s effort to reform the tax code.

Via Joshua Dawsey and Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post, the President “told White House officials they should punish the NFL as part of a GOP-tax plan.”

Per the report, some of the President’s aides started to research how the league could be punished. One unnamed White House official said that “Trump’s ideas were never implemented and described his orders more as venting.”

If the President wants to continue to look for ways to hurt the NFL (whether because of the anthem issue or the failure or the USFL or the fact that the NFL never wanted him in the club), the easiest approach would be to attack the league’s broadcast antitrust exemption. This, of course, would require the President to rally enough support in Congress to overturn a law that gives the league the ability to market the 32 teams’ TV rights as one block, preventing (for example), NBC from buying all Cowboys home games and CBS buying all Patriots home games and no one offering all that much for the home games of certain teams that really don’t need to be named because we, and they, know who they are.

That’s a highly unlikely outcome, but if the President continues to be motivated to attack the NFL, he may decide at some point to attack the broadcast antitrust exemption. Which may be the main reason why the NFL refuses to engage him on this or any issue.