Report: Shane Ray needs another wrist operation

Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray is facing another surgery on his left wrist, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9Sports reports.

Ray is getting a second opinion, but surgery would not be season ending, according to Klis.

He missed eight games last season with a wrist injury and made 16 tackles and a sack. Ray has had three previous surgeries on the wrist.

The Broncos did not pick up the $9.23 million option on Ray’s contract for 2019. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March without an extension.