Report: Terrelle Pryor had “cleanup” procedure on foot

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has not been practicing with the team recently and has been spotted at OTAs with a walking boot on his foot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the reason for the boot is that Pryor had a “minor cleanup procedure” on his foot. Pryor ended last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Rapoport adds that Pryor is expected to be ready for training camp this summer and he’ll have to make up for lost time as he bids for a spot on the roster. Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen, Devin Smith, Andre Roberts and Charone Peake are also vying for jobs with the Jets and Pryor will find himself an odd man out if he can’t make it clear he’s a better option than more than a few of those guys.

Pryor caught 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown during his lone season in Washington. He had 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns with Cleveland in 2016.