Rob Gronkowski considered retirement to see where his mind and body were

Posted by Charean Williams on June 5, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Rob Gronkowski returned to work with his teammates for the first time this offseason after considering retirement.

“I had to see where my body was at and where my mind was at, but now I’m out here, and I feel good,” Gronkowski said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “I feel like I definitely made the right decision coming back out.”

The Patriots tight end stayed away from voluntary workouts, as did quarterback Tom Brady. Gronkowski had not publicly discussed his reasons for not participating in organized team activities until his Tuesday press conference.

“Training on my own,” Gronkowski said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “Felt like it was the best thing for me. . . . Felt like it was a good decision.”

Gronkowski insists he remains on good terms with the team despite training elsewhere, but he was happy to see his teammates again.

“It was great. Feels good,” Gronkowski said. “A lot of excitement obviously. . . . Jitters, too.”

Gronkowski confirmed his representation and the Patriots are “trying to” rework his contract.

“Who wouldn’t?” Gronkowski said when asked about wanting a new deal.

Gronkowski, 29, is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary this season. He has outplayed the eight-year, $54 million extension he signed with the Patriots in 2012.

Last May, New England added $5.5 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s contract for the 2017 season. The All-Pro ended up making $10.19 million.

10 responses to “Rob Gronkowski considered retirement to see where his mind and body were

  1. Honestly, if he pulls this crap after this season, I want him traded even if for a 3rd rder.

    This can’t happen after this season. Enough.

    This whole training garbage is complete and total garbage, in terms of him acting like a victim. He’s basically trying to gloss over the earlier parts of his career when he was off partying while rehabbing from broken arms, legs, etc, etc, and having infections as a result. This is the same guy who had a “fly to Vegas” trip after his second arm break at the end of 2012, where I am assuming Kraft stepped in and told him to cool it.

    No one has ever said a word told him how to train or if he wants to use Guerrero.

    He’s slimmed down a bit in recent years and no one was stopping him from doing that before.

  7. magnumpimustache says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:56 pm
    I love Gronk……But pulling a Brett Farve is not what any fans want in their heroes.

    Come to play come to smash.

    Have fun and a long healthy career

    Exactly. Favre, Clemens, Gomer Manning, etc..Hoepfully, Gronk does not pull that crap.

  8. Yeah right. 99.999% of these guys have to be dragged kicking and screaming away from the game. Rob Favre will play this game every season as long as it attracts tv cameras and microphones which it always will.

  9. Me like Gronk. Gronk seem like cool guy. Having said that it is funny how some players skate when they do things. Another player does what he does and the internet kills him. Goofy Gronk? Not so much.

