Rob Gronkowski considered retirement to see where his mind and body were

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski returned to work with his teammates for the first time this offseason after considering retirement.

“I had to see where my body was at and where my mind was at, but now I’m out here, and I feel good,” Gronkowski said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “I feel like I definitely made the right decision coming back out.”

The Patriots tight end stayed away from voluntary workouts, as did quarterback Tom Brady. Gronkowski had not publicly discussed his reasons for not participating in organized team activities until his Tuesday press conference.

“Training on my own,” Gronkowski said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “Felt like it was the best thing for me. . . . Felt like it was a good decision.”

Gronkowski insists he remains on good terms with the team despite training elsewhere, but he was happy to see his teammates again.

“It was great. Feels good,” Gronkowski said. “A lot of excitement obviously. . . . Jitters, too.”

Gronkowski confirmed his representation and the Patriots are “trying to” rework his contract.

“Who wouldn’t?” Gronkowski said when asked about wanting a new deal.

Gronkowski, 29, is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary this season. He has outplayed the eight-year, $54 million extension he signed with the Patriots in 2012.

Last May, New England added $5.5 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s contract for the 2017 season. The All-Pro ended up making $10.19 million.