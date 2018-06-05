Ryan Tannehill: Mobility will still be a weapon for me

AP

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has suffered a pair of knee injuries since he last took a meaningful snap for the Dolphins, which has led to some questions about whether he’ll be able to make the same use of his mobility that he did when he was healthy.

Tannehill is not one of the people questioning that ability, however. Tannehill believes that his ability to make plays with his legs will remain an asset he can use to his advantage moving forward.

“I feel like I am moving well, able to escape, able to get upfield when the window is there,” Tannehill said, via the Miami Herald. “It’s still going to be a weapon for me. When defenses present an open spot, we have to take advantage of it with my legs.”

Tannehill has 1,065 career rushing yards on 216 carries and escapability is certainly a useful trait, but his long-term outlook in Miami is likely to be shaped much more by what he does when he throws the ball in 2018.