Sports gambling has begun in Delaware, and the governor placed the first bet

Getty Images

In a sign of how quickly sports gambling is getting legalized in states other than Nevada, today sports gambling began in Delaware — and it was the governor who placed the first bet.

Delaware Governor John Carney showed up at the first sports book to open in his state and placed the first bet, putting $10 on the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Chicago Cubs tonight.

That the governor placed the bet is a demonstration of how much sports betting will be accepted in the mainstream: Politicians aren’t treating sports betting as a vice that they’d rather stay away from, but are instead celebrating sports betting as an activity that ordinary Americans can enjoy — and that will be good for business and for tax revenues in the states that legalize it.

By the time the NFL season kicks off, several states should have legal sports gambling in place, and that should be good for the business of the NFL, as people who have money riding on games are sure to watch with great interest. The NFL hasn’t felt the impact of widespread legal gambling yet, but it soon will.