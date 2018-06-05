Texans expect J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson to be ready for training camp

AP

The Texans may have been the unluckiest team in the league on the injury front last year, but there’s good news on injuries this year.

Houston lost both their breakout star quarterback Deshaun Watson and their three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to season-ending injuries last season, but both of them are expected to be ready to go for the start of training camp. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Houston does not anticipate putting either player on the physically unable to perform list.

Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg in Week Five and missed the rest of the season. Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015, but he played in just three games in 2016 and five games in 2017 because of injuries. Houston is hoping that at age 29, Watt can get back to form.

Watson was on his way to being named Rookie of the Year, and potentially even league MVP, for the way he was playing after becoming the Texans’ starting quarterback in Week Two. But he was lost for the season after just six starts.