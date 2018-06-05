Titans see Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis as 1A and 1B in backfield

Getty Images

The Titans brought in a new offensive coaching staff this season and there’s been a lot of speculation about what the change to offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and company will mean for quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s development.

While things will certainly change under new management, one thing that is set to remain the same is the team’s belief in building the offense around a two-fisted running game. The Titans signed Dion Lewis to go with Derrick Henry in the backfield and LaFleur said Tuesday that the team views them on the same level when it comes to putting together their offensive plan.

“Until you get the pads on and really get going through preseason, I look at them both as 1A and 1B,” LaFleur said, via the Tennessean. “I feel confident in both of those guys. They both bring a little bit different qualities to what they do. But I think we’ve got two really good backs that we’re excited about.”

LaFleur talked about his desire to build a “strong marriage between the run and the pass” that sees the team using the ground game to set up defenses for play action passes down the field. It’s not too far off from the way the previous coaching staff described their offensive philosophy, but the Titans will be looking for more than 19th place in points when they roll out this year’s attack.