Torry Holt trying his hand at coaching at Rams OTAs

Getty Images

The best receiver in Rams camp at the moment may be the guy coaching them — even though he’s 41.

Longtime Rams standout Torry Holt is working this spring as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, as the “Greatest Show on Turf” star tries to branch out.

“Just trying to get a feel for coaching, and if this is something that I want to pursue maybe going forward,” Holt said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

He walks in the door with immediate respect from players, because he did it at a higher level than almost any other.

He’s 21st in league history with 920 receptions, 16th with 13,382 yards. He also went to seven Pro Bowls, and had six straight years of at least 1,300 receiving yards from 2000 to 2005.

“Whatever he talks about,” Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks said, “I’m just soaking it in and being a sponge and trying to add it to my game.”

Coach Sean McVay said he appreciated Holt’s attention to detail, something he clearly hopes he passes along.

“He brings a unique perspective from a player that’s had as much success as anybody, understanding the nuances of the receiver position, how to separate,” McVay said. “You talk about a guy that had ownership and a mastery of the system that he was playing in, that they had so much success in, for so many years.”

The Rams led the league in scoring last year, so even if they’re not quite matching the Holt-Kurt Warner-Isaac Bruce-Marshall Faulk years, they’re at least off to a good start. And with such players to work with, Holt’s coaching career might as well, if he chooses to pursue this path.