Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

Bruce Smith likes what he’s seen from Bills rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds.

After years with the Dolphins, where will QB Matt Moore land in 2018?

The Patriots start minicamp on Tuesday.

WR Chad Hansen gets a good review for his work at Jets OTAs.

Ravens CB Tavon Young is rounding back into form.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton raised $220,000 for his foundation.

The Browns are looking at different defensive back combinations.

WR Quadree Henderson went undrafted before signing with the Steelers, but said he doesn’t regret leaving school early.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien wore a mike during a recent OTA practice.

Some players are looking for a second life on the Colts defense.

RB Tim Cook is trying to open the Jaguars’ eyes at OTAs.

Former Titans quarterbacks Steve McNair and Vince Young are College Football Hall of Fame candidates this year.

Isaiah McKenzie wants another chance to return punts for the Broncos.

Said Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, “It’s been fun and I can actually visualize the offense and where it’s going, and it’s going to be something else.”

Checking in on the Chargers’ kicking competition.

Doing some accounting on the Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium.

A few things to watch for at Cowboys OTAs this week.

Giants S Landon Collins looks forward to his first hit of the 2018 season.

A roundup of reactions to President Trump disinviting the Eagles from the White House.

Washington TE Vernon Davis thinks QB Alex Smith is playing the best football of his career.

Applause for the Bears’ decision to sign TE Zach Miller.

Five players to watch at Lions minicamp.

The Packers’ website has increased its focus on the team’s history.

Previewing the way the Vikings offense will look this year.

How does RB Ito Smith fit into the Falcons plans?

The departure of Andrew Norwell didn’t dim Panthers G Trai Turner‘s optimism.

Saints LB Nate Stupar expects to be fully healthy soon.

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy and his wife are expecting a son.

T D.J. Humphries has eyes on better things in 2018.

Cory Littleton is getting a look at middle linebacker for the Rams.

The death of former 49ers WR Dwight Clark was marked by mourning around the football world.

Said Seahawks T Duane Brown of RB Rashaad Penny, “We don’t have pads on but from what I’ve seen, he has great vision, runs behind his pads well.”