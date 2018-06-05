Which teams are most likely to get back to the playoffs in 2018?

Getty Images

Historically, roughly half of the teams that make it to the playoffs one year don’t make it back the next. Which means that plenty of teams that didn’t make it one year make it the next.

So with five of the NFC teams from 2016 not making it back in 2017 (and thus five non-playoff teams from 2016 making it in 2017), which non-playoff teams from last year are the most likely to make it this year?

That was the subject of Tuesday’s PFT Live draft, a four-round affair that I easily won, to the dismay (once again) of Chris Simms.

But don’t take my word for it (again, you never would). Dial up the video, and share your views below regarding whether you think any teams other than the eight we identified should have been included.