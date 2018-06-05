White House statement: Eagles “decided to abandon their fans”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 5, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
The White House is pushing an interesting version of the events of the last week, putting the blame for the cancellation of the Eagles trip on the team, and doing something that looks an awful lot like trying to drive a wedge between the Eagles and their fans.

Via Jonathan Tamari of Philly.com, an official statement from the White House said that, last Thursday, the team informed them that 81 people were coming for the planned visit. They claim that, on Friday, the team called back to tell them a much smaller number of people would be attending, and also attempted to reschedule the visit for next week.

(Never mind the fact the Eagles have a mandatory minicamp next Tuesday through Thursday, and that the President is traveling to Singapore.)

“The White House, despite sensing a lack of good faith, nonetheless attempted to work with the Eagles to change the event format that could accommodate a smaller group of players,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today. In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

Coupled with a tweet from Fox News producer Fin Gomez — which said only two or three players, owner Jeffrey Lurie and the mascot were coming — and there’s clearly a bait-and-switch narrative being advanced by the White House.

The Eagles tiptoed carefully around the topic in their initial statement, though we know that Lurie privately has much stronger thoughts. When he was secretly taped in a meeting with players, Lurie referred to the current administration as “one f–king disastrous presidency.”

It will be interesting to see if Lurie has any more thoughts in the future, after a week that has shown beyond a doubt that the NFL erred in thinking they could pacify Donald Trump with their hastily-composed anthem policy.

  2. Well, now we know the POTUS is lying. If anything the Eagles organization and fans are tighter than ever.

  3. So basically I’ll have to wait at least 1 week before I can get a large amount of real NFL coverage while this mess takes over.

  5. Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives,
    ——-
    They should have fit perfectly into your tiny little hands.

  8. What is this crap?

    I really think fist fights are now the more civil thing to do. Hopefully a handshake afterwards.

    Issuing prepared “statements,” tweeting, having spokespeople … this isn’t what adults are supposed to be doing.

  9. Why are you feeding the beast?
    This is exactly what the President wants

    You don’t have to cover it with multiple posts a day, just post about real football news.

  10. They are obviously looking for a headline to get suckers like me to comment. It worked. My thoughts on it, GO BIRDS! Proud to be an Eagles fan today.

  11. Is this Trump’s way of getting back at the NFL because the owners didn’t let him play with them during the USFL crash?

  13. Right. Because lower taxes, more money in my pocket, the lowest unemployment in history, the lowest black unemployment in history, the lowest Hispanic unemployment in history, the lowest female unemployment in history, 4.8% growth, massive cuts in illegal immigration, millions of Americans getting bonuses, 20 million new jobs at the current pace, companies repatriating funds from overseas, better trade deals, peace in Korea and coming peace in the Middle East is “disastrous.”

    Stand up losers. The next 7 years are going to be a real wake-up call for you.

  15. Trump is a man of action!!! I enjoy his every move and the haters heads exploding all over the place. Will be great to see America’s team at the White House next year after the Patriots win a ring for the other hand.

  16. Bravo to the Eagles for not playing this childish game. Thought the POS/con artist posing as the POTUS had more important things to worry about than football and Roseanne….he does have that really big letter that he hasn’t read yet. Might want to focus on getting through that one first. Might take him a while.

  17. Just keep piling on the reasons for me to become an Eagles fan.

    They just keep “Winning”!

    Although, It would have been funny to see the Eagles mascot shake hands with the White house mascot…..I mean President Chump.

  18. Freedom of Speech is great.

    But if you say stupid crap, you better be cool with the aftermath.

  19. This is the way the world ends, not with a whimper but with a demented old racist setting fire to the whole thing.

    At this point the only people who believe a word that comes out of the white house are the ones who’ll blindly follow Trump anywhere because he says exactly what they want to hear: that the root of all their problems are the people who don’t look or think exactly like they do.

    Lurie should come out firing both barrels and publicly say what every other sane person is thinking.

  22. Once again the president wants the conversation to be about anything other than his disastrous cover up of the Russian Trump Tower meeting.

    What Russia collusion? Look over here at the Eagles…

  24. WE all knew it was something like this. I’m just glad they verified the true facts for the public. What a horrible group of people the Eagles are.

  26. I don’t feel abandoned, do you my fellow Birds fans? Actually quite the opposite.

    I’ve never been prouder to be an Eagles fan

  28. Thanks President Trump for being America’s cheerleader and doing everything to help our nation recover from the dark ages of the last eight years. Thanks for being an adult example to adolescent minded, crybaby millionaire players and their weak minded management.

  29. I just want to remind everyone this was not a required work trip. It is and has always been voluntary, there were people who chose not to go in the past. Choosing not to go to the White House is just as valid an expression of free speech as any other. Make no mistake Trump is and always has been about stifling free speech. He governs like a dictator, and this is just more evidence of that.

  31. seahawkboymike says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:38 pm
    Right. Because lower taxes, more money in my pocket, the lowest unemployment in history, the lowest black unemployment in history, the lowest Hispanic unemployment in history, the lowest female unemployment in history, 4.8% growth, massive cuts in illegal immigration, millions of Americans getting bonuses, 20 million new jobs at the current pace, companies repatriating funds from overseas, better trade deals, peace in Korea and coming peace in the Middle East is “disastrous.”

    Stand up losers. The next 7 years are going to be a real wake-up call for you.

    THANK YOU OBAMA! GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER!

  32. ndallasruss says:

    This is the way the world ends, not with a whimper but with a demented old racist setting fire to the whole thing.

    ###

    Obama left office over a year ago.

  33. What happens when idiots with multiple concussions try to hatch a plan to embarrass Trump & half the country …

  34. I like how people are complaining about Florio writing about Trump stuff when it’s crystal clear form the comment sections number of comments and likes/dislikes that this stuff is absolute gold for PFT.

    Trump says whatever he wants. Trump supporters back him no matter what he says. If Trump kneels in front of a burning flag at that ceremony we’ll hear all the Trumper’s screaming about how that’s what a real American does. How can anyone not cover this given that kind of fanatical support?

  35. Trump got elected playing on the hate between Repubs and Dems…if he thinks this is a winning fight trying to get Eagle fans to side with him against their team, he’s delusional.

  37. How about two or three threads on what Kaep had for breakfast today?

    You know, football related topics…

  38. what a joke! I wish the Jets would abandon us the way the Eagles abandoned their fans – drafting a great young QB and winning the Super Bowl!

    ( proud to have always said eagles are my second favorite team )

  39. denverdave3 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Does anybody else appreciate the irony:
    Both sides are pissed off because the other side wants to exercise if’s Freedom of Speech.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    I do! I do! I also find it sadly ironic that for 8 years, the right bashed Obama mercilessly, for the most ridiculous things one could imagine, while the left complained about it, saying “The POTUS should be respected.”

    Now, the very ones that complained are doing the bashing, and those that did the bashing are now doing the complaining.

    IF you bashed Obama at every turn but now complain about Trump being bashed, congratulations; you’re a true hypocrite.

    ~AND~

    If you complained about Obama being bashed but now you bash Trump just as mercilessly and idiotically, congratulations; you too are a true hypocrite.

  40. These Eagles carried the Vince Lombardi Trophy down Broad Street. Trump can’t find a wedge big enough to divide them from their fans.

  41. Sure, Trump is the disaster…meanwhile the democrats are siding with MS-13, Hamas, Iran, and North Korea…I just thank God every night that crazy old bat Hillary did not win, because she would have continued Obama’s awful policies.

  43. and btw- Trump keeps talking about this so we won’t focus on the disaster that is Giullianni, Manafort, Cohen and whatever is really going on with the mail order bride.

  45. As an Eagles fan, I certainly don’t feel abandoned at all. The Trash House does not speak for me.

  47. Its so clear the president never cared about this “patriotism” debate. Its always been about his fragile ego. His ego was crushed when he was twice rejected to be an owner of an NFL team, and his ego was crushed when he found out a majority of players (standing or not) dont agree with the way he has conducted himself irrespective of the anthem policy. The NFL has just used this mans childish vendetta against the NFL to rile up his dedicated base, and try and damage the league he scorns so much…and his base will continuously ignore the fact that they have been nothing but pawns in his game. Hats off to him though, he fooled them hard and continues to do so. The question will be what happens when Trump runs out of the typical “boogeymen” to blame things on…who is next?

  49. DON’T MESS WITH EAGLES FANS, TRUMP! Do you honestly think we would pick you over our team in a test of loyalty?!

    Trump is just sulky because the Eagles pulled twice the parade attendance that Trump did for his inauguration. And we all know how much that genuinely bothers him.

  50. The Eagles as team know little about politics and what’s going on…they’re just following the Anthem issue like so many ignorant sheep and giving up the privilege/opportunity of visiting the WH.

  51. Im very encouraged by the comment section. i can’t wait till november. the Giants in first place and lots of moving vans rolling out of washington.

  52. nickaroo77 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Is this Trump’s way of getting back at the NFL because the owners didn’t let him play with them during the USFL crash?
    __________________
    of course it is, that plus the fact he was couldn’t buy the Bills.

  53. Excellent strategy.

    Starting next September, football fans will spend their Thursday evenings, Sundays, Sunday nights, and Monday nights watching President Trump sit on a commode and eat big Macs while tweeting conspiracy theories about Barack Obama.

    It’s gonna be yuge!

  54. This Eagles fan couldn’t be happier that my team won’t debase itself in Trump’s presence.

    Meanwhile, doesn’t Fake President have more important things to do? Like trying to keep himself and his family from being locked up for their crimes?

  55. seahawkboymike says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:38 pm
    Right. Because lower taxes, more money in my pocket, the lowest unemployment in history, the lowest black unemployment in history, the lowest Hispanic unemployment in history, the lowest female unemployment in history, 4.8% growth, massive cuts in illegal immigration, millions of Americans getting bonuses, 20 million new jobs at the current pace, companies repatriating funds from overseas, better trade deals, peace in Korea and coming peace in the Middle East is “disastrous.”

    Stand up losers. The next 7 years are going to be a real wake-up call for you.
    ——————–

    It’s becoming clear that the more they parrot these talking points the more they think people will start believing them. It’s as if there’s no way to actually fact check them and prove them false.

    I will give the POTUS credit if he actually gets N Korea to the table and gets some concessions to their nuclear ambitions just to show I’m not totally biased. I think he’s being played, but we’ll see.

  56. seahawkboymike says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Right. Because lower taxes, more money in my pocket, the lowest unemployment in history, the lowest black unemployment in history, the lowest Hispanic unemployment in history, the lowest female unemployment in history, 4.8% growth, massive cuts in illegal immigration, millions of Americans getting bonuses, 20 million new jobs at the current pace, companies repatriating funds from overseas, better trade deals, peace in Korea and coming peace in the Middle East is “disastrous.”

    Stand up losers. The next 7 years are going to be a real wake-up call for you.
    __________________________________________________
    The issue isn’t Trump, it also isn’t about Fox lying about kneeling. The issue is conservative media caters to an audience that doesn’t care if they are consuming propaganda. The issue is approximately 40% of Americans like the person above believes these lies. It is one thing to vote for a con man. It is quite another to continue to believe him.

  57. White House statement: Eagles “decided to abandon their fans”

    Agent ORANGE still doesn’t get it! So many other important issues: poverty, injustices etc yet orange man continue to pop off yearning for attention

  58. This President and White House is so low rent and such a pack of liars.

    The players didn’t want to go because of Trump’s anthem sideshow – designed to rally his base and create a sideshow as his treason and multiple felonies by him and his henchmen are laid bare.

    Trump: Yeah, after winning the Super Bowl the Eagles decided to turn against their fans. Yeah, that’s it – write that – my base mindless base will believe anything I say.

  60. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    When the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup, THEY won’t even take a 10 minute car ride over to the White House.
    ———————-

    Nope, they’ll take the metro!

  62. “Sure, Trump is the disaster…meanwhile the democrats are siding with MS-13, Hamas, Iran, and North Korea…I just thank God every night that crazy old bat Hillary did not win, because she would have continued Obama’s awful policies.”
    ________________________________________

    How much koolaid do you have to drink before you buy into all this? I’m betting it’s a LOT.

  63. Gotta love the die hard fools clinging to Trump. It’s like watching the monkeys in a zoo, sure they can sling feces but that’s about it.

  64. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    When the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup, THEY won’t even take a 10 minute car ride over to the White House.
    _________________________________________

    The Caps have three Russians – we know they’ll attend.

  66. The Eagles as a team decided not to travel to the White House (as evidenced by less than 10% of the team making plans to go), so our President cancelled the event. I’m not sure why everyone is up in arms about.

  67. I can just hear him now…

    “I’m going to replace their fans with better fans. These new fans will be great fans. Really great. Because I know great fans. I’ve had fans all my life. Great fans. Really great fans. I’ll sit them down and make them a deal that will be a great deal. A really great deal. It will be a great deal for the fans, a great deal for the team and a great deal for America. Only I can do this. Because I’m great. Really great. And I know fans. Great fans. Really great fans. Then the new fans will build a wall around the stadium. It will be a great wall. A really great wall. A really great wall built by really great fans. And I’ll make the old fans pay for it. If they don’t like it we’ll deport them. Or lock them up. But not until they pay for my wall. My really, really great wall.”

    The craziest thing about this is the fact that I typed the above while doing my very best to make him sound like a lunatic. And then I read it and realized those exact words may very well be what comes out of his mouth. Jebus, save us all.

  69. Thanks President Trump for being America’s cheerleader and doing everything to help our nation recover from the dark ages of the last eight years. Thanks for being an adult example to adolescent minded
    ——-
    It’s sad that anyone actually believes such things.

  70. Wow Seahawkboymike I guess history and facts are not your thing. First of all, if we are talking about “in all history” the lowest unemployment / highest employment for minorities (women, blacks, hispanic) would be during World War 2 when American had full mobilization on the home front. But to you, I guess Rosie the Riveter doesn’t count.

    Second, it seems only money matters to you. I fell sorry for you. I bet you would be happy living under a dictatorship that was unfriendly to you and your values as long as you had a job and got paid enough.

    Which brings up my last point. As long as some members of a minority are getting shot and killed at a higher rate than another minority or the majority, then they will be people FORTUNATELY for all of us that will not be happy no matter how much you pay them.

    As a long time Seahawk fan (since 1984 when Boeing moved me to Seattle to work on classified DOD weapon programs) I have been a fan of the Hawks. Can I ask you to find another team to root for. You give the rest of us a bad name.

  71. denverdave3 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    Does anybody else appreciate the irony:
    Both sides are pissed off because the other side wants to exercise if’s Freedom of Speech.
    —————————————————————————————–

    Exercising one’s Freedom of Speech comes with RESPONSIBILITY to said freedom. You would think the White House would be the exemplar in practicing some responsibility in ensuring their information is factual. Otherwise, us Americans may wonder how you sheeple feel about being ruled by a fascist dictator. Tis’ America tis’nt it?

  72. The Eagles will tell the truth and ~50% of people will believe it. The Trump administration and their propaganda arm will throw out lie after lie and ~35% of people will believe them.

    It’s sad, but true.

  73. Eagles fans can be loud, rude, obnoxious, and down right scary once the liquor really gets them going. But take it from a Skins fan who when we play a home game against Philly it sometimes feels like an away game…they are fiercely loyal to their team and it’s going to take more than a New York con man masquerading as president to drive a wedge between Philly fans and their team.

  76. ktimmmtb says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:23 pm
    More ‘fake news’ from the WH.
    ——————————-

    Sorry, I should’ve said ‘alternate facts’.

  77. LOL- The idea that this will drive a wedge between the Eagles and their fans is laughable. Trump may have won Pennsylvania, but he got crushed in the Philadelphia metro area, 82% to 15% with 3% to third party candidates.

  79. ” You don’t want to come to my party? Fine, you are invited anyway! ”

    ::plus ears with fingers::

    “Nanny nanny boo boo, I can’t hear you’l

    – The Leader of the free world

  80. If you read the comments you can see that the message from the WH was very divisive. That’s the part I don’t understand. Elected officials represent all the people.

  81. how dare the president state the obvious, how dare he have an opinion on anything. how dare he, only us privileged NFL millionaires and only liberal news sources are allowed to speak. If you dare speak, we will pout and scream for being offended by merely your presence. we will then label you every hateful term in our narrow dictionary, we dont need facts to back up our thoughts, our feelings are way more important that any fact you can present.

    How dare you
    How dare you

  82. I will say this about Philly: Their egos are spiraling out of control. The best put last season beind him the real fast, because the hunted is a LOT different.

    All the smirks and smiling may come to an end a lot sooner than you think.

    New Orleans thought they had a dynasty, as did SBaltimore, eattle, Denver, etc.

  83. When he was secretly taped in a meeting with players, Lurie referred to the current administration as “one f–king disastrous presidency.
    ====================================
    Maybe Lurie should stop getting brainwashed by the mainstream media and his ‘stuck in a bubble’ mansion buddies.

  91. I just read that unemployment is at 3.8%. Is that true?

    I just read that Tom Brady is in training camp on time. Is that true?

    I just read that we are supposed to be getting scattered showers for another day at least. Is that true?

  92. Right. Because lower taxes, more money in my pocket, the lowest unemployment in history, the lowest black unemployment in history, the lowest Hispanic unemployment in history, the lowest female unemployment in history, 4.8% growth, massive cuts in illegal immigration, millions of Americans getting bonuses, 20 million new jobs at the current pace, companies repatriating funds from overseas, better trade deals, peace in Korea and coming peace in the Middle East is “disastrous.”

    Stand up losers. The next 7 years are going to be a real wake-up call for you.

    All that would be nice if it was true…..

  93. If you read the comments you can see that the message from the WH was very divisive. That’s the part I don’t understand. Elected officials represent all the people.
    ====================

    Some politicians build on shared ideals and hope for a better future.

    Some build on hatred and division.

    As long as people vote for the latter, hatred and division is exactly what we’ll get.

  94. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    When the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup, THEY won’t even take a 10 minute car ride over to the White House.
    ———————————————–
    We have a winner.

  95. tylawspick6 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:48 pm
    I will say this about Philly: Their egos are spiraling out of control. The best put last season beind him the real fast, because the hunted is a LOT different.
    All the smirks and smiling may come to an end a lot sooner than you think.
    New Orleans thought they had a dynasty, as did SBaltimore, eattle, Denver, etc.

    —————

    Totally. Not to mention Green Bay talking about three-peating after going 13-0 in 2011. Lots of horrible losses since then.

  96. The only thing this administration is good at is NOT TAKING RESPONSIBILITY. Blame the Eagles, blame this and blame that, getting so tired of the orange orangutan in the White House.

  97. Any statement, by anyone, anywhere, at any time, that contains the phrase “main stream media” is automatically null and void. The far right lives by that phrase, as does the far left. When you break down the linguistics, they are essentially crying that the big, bad, bully (the scary old main stream) is picking on poor little them.

    Case in point: Fox News is one of the largest media conglomerates the world has ever seen. How in the world is that NOT “main stream?” The same goes for the far left and MSNBC.

    If you want to have some real fun, Google “Fox News some people say.”

  98. The Eagles should go to Disneyland. I don’t care who is in office, I can’t imagine the WH being a fun place to go – for Christ sakes, they won the Saper Bowl – go have some fun. I would also suggest a charity lotto where 500 fans get to go with the Eagles.

    Also, the Eagles are winners, why would they go meet such a loser?

  99. The only spin that is being handed out is from liberal media. The Eagles had less than 10 people going to the WH, the number should be 60-90 maybe more depending on office staff so yes.. the Eagles have abandoned their fans. I used to be one of them.

  101. variant703 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    It’s becoming clear that the more they parrot these talking points the more they think people will start believing them. It’s as if there’s no way to actually fact check them and prove them false.

    I will give the POTUS credit if he actually gets N Korea to the table and gets some concessions to their nuclear ambitions just to show I’m not totally biased. I think he’s being played, but we’ll see.

    ——————

    Apparantly Kim Jong Un countered the US’s request to give up nukes by floating the idea to open a western fast food restaurant instead. Seriously.

    Knowing Trump’s love of fast food, I can see the negotiations being completed before lunchtime.

